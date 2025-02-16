Mumbai Eye might be a reality soon!

The City of Dreams will join the iconic league of destinations boasting giant ferris wheels that have become cultural and architectural landmarks worldwide. Mumbai is all set to welcome the much-anticipated Mumbai Eye, a colossal observation wheel inspired by global counterparts such as the London Eye, Ain Dubai and the Singapore Flyer. Recently revived by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as part of its Budget 2025-26, the project aims to bolster tourism and provide panoramic views of the city, much like its renowned international equivalents.

The idea of a giant Ferris wheel in Mumbai has been in the works for over a decade. Initially proposed in 2011 by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the project faced multiple roadblocks, from environmental concerns to logistical challenges, leading to its shelving. In 2023, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) revisited the concept, suggesting the Bandra Reclamation promenade as a potential site.

However, local opposition citing traffic congestion and infrastructural strain put the project on hold once again. Now, with a renewed perspective, the BMC is actively scouting locations to bring the vision to life. The London Eye, standing at 135 metres on the banks of the River Thames, has drawn millions of visitors since its inauguration in 2000, offering breathtaking views of Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral and beyond.