Scoop: Las Vegas is getting an ice cream-themed hotel soon, here are the details!

Las Vegas is about to get a whole lot sweeter — and we’re not just talking about the dessert buffets. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), famed for its larger-than-life sprinkle pools and Instagrammable installations, has just announced its biggest and boldest project yet: a sprawling flagship location at AREA15, complete with the world's first-ever ice-cream-themed hotel. Yes, you read that right—a hotel. Because why just dream of ice cream when you can actually sleep in it?

Set to open in 2026, the Las Vegas edition of MOIC will cover a whopping 30,000 square feet, making it the museum’s largest location to date. It’s a decade on from when MOIC first turned heads in New York with its pastel playgrounds and photo-ready corners and now, the team is pulling out all the stops for their Sin City debut. Following the opening of their Singapore location a couple years ago, MOIC is cementing its reputation as the go-to brand for whimsical, sugar-coated escapism.