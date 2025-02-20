Scoop: Las Vegas is getting an ice cream-themed hotel soon, here are the details!

Las Vegas is about to get a whole lot sweeter — and we’re not just talking about the dessert buffets. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), famed for its larger-than-life sprinkle pools and Instagrammable installations, has just announced its biggest and boldest project yet: a sprawling flagship location at AREA15, complete with the world's first-ever ice-cream-themed hotel. Yes, you read that right—a hotel. Because why just dream of ice cream when you can actually sleep in it?
Set to open in 2026, the Las Vegas edition of MOIC will cover a whopping 30,000 square feet, making it the museum’s largest location to date. It’s a decade on from when MOIC first turned heads in New York with its pastel playgrounds and photo-ready corners and now, the team is pulling out all the stops for their Sin City debut. Following the opening of their Singapore location a couple years ago, MOIC is cementing its reputation as the go-to brand for whimsical, sugar-coated escapism.
But this isn’t just another colourful pop-up. By day, expect MOIC's signature family-friendly fun place— think giant dessert-themed playgrounds, a buffet of endless ice cream flavours and the ever-popular sprinkle pool. By night, the space will transform into a buzzing nightlife hotspot, bringing an extra scoop of Vegas energy. Because, of course, this city never sleeps — even when it’s dreaming of ice cream.
What is the cheery on top you ask? It is the fully operational ice cream hotel. Although more details are yet to be revealed but imagine checking into rooms designed to look like their favourite frozen treats, sleeping under waffle-cone ceilings and snuggling into pastel pink and marshmallow-soft duvets.
There’s even an on-site ice cream lab where visitors can whip up their own custom flavours. And for couples looking to add a sprinkle of quirkiness to their big day, MOIC will feature a one-of-a-kind, ice-cream-themed wedding chapel. Elvis impersonator optional, waffle cone bouquet encouraged.
The choice of Las Vegas isn’t just a random cherry on top — the city officially crowned AREA15 as the world’s first Immersive Entertainment District in 2023. The neighbourhood has quickly become a playground for globally recognised brands pushing the boundaries of themed entertainment, making it the perfect home for MOIC’s most ambitious project yet.
Of course, no trip to Las Vegas is complete without exploring the rest of the city’s wild and wonderful attractions. After indulging your sweet tooth at MOIC, why not take a short trip to the Neon Museum, where vintage Vegas signs light up the desert night?
Or step into the surreal world of Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, also located in AREA15—a mind-bending art installation disguised as an otherworldly supermarket. If you’re craving some fresh air after all the sugary fun, the stunning Red Rock Canyon is just a 30-minute drive away, offering hiking trails and jaw-dropping views of Nevada’s rugged beauty.
So, who’s ready to sprinkle a little extra fun into their Vegas bucket list?