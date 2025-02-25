UAE expands visa-on-arrival for Indians, adds six more countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival policy for Indian passport holders, making it more convenient for travellers to visit the country. This move is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to enhance travel and business opportunities for international visitors. As of February 2025, Indian nationals with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards from six additional countries — Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea — are now eligible for a visa upon arrival in the UAE.

This new policy broadens the scope of UAE’s previous visa-on-arrival arrangement, which had already been extended to citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

To qualify for the visa-on-arrival, travellers must meet a few simple requirements. First, their Indian passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE. Additionally, they must hold a valid visa, residence permit or Green Card from one of the qualifying countries. The process is streamlined at UAE entry points such as Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, where travellers can proceed to immigration counters specifically designated for visa-on-arrival processing. The visa fees are also reasonably priced, with a 14-day entry visa costing AED 100 (approximately INR 2,400), which can be extended for an additional 14 days for AED 250 (around INR 5,900).

A longer 60-day visa is available for AED 250. This policy is expected to boost tourism, business and family visits, further solidifying the UAE’s position as a major global travel and business hub. It will also provide increased flexibility for Indian nationals visiting friends and relatives.