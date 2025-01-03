Hidden gems and local secrets: Unforgettable experiences on the Great Ocean Road

What made this trip more immersive than was expected, was our guide Tristan Ross! Tourism Australia got it right picking a local rockstar who grew up along the Great Ocean Road to be the tour guide. Tristan is a full-time musician who moonlights as a tour guide. His stories and anecdotes, including an urban myth about a prowling panther, kept us hooked to the trail.

So, we set out in a van and our first stop before we hit the road was for coffee at Square One Rialto, whose stated purpose is to make the world a better place through a smarter coffee program. They curate a food program that enables chefs from all over the world to collaborate and contribute to the menu and in this case, too many ‘baristas’ didn’t spoil the brew. In fact, they made some genuinely good coffee!

Heading out of Melbourne and the view outside quickly gave way to vast stretches of grassland, prompting a game of ’roo spotting. Kangaroos love to forage around the edges of the town, as they are curious about our food habits, but they hate the traffic. So, you begin to see them when the city ends and the farms begin. This led us to our next stop, The Common Ground Farm, which lies on the road to Lorne. They practice regenerative agriculture and contribute towards building a resilient food system for all. Guided by expert staff it’s the perfect way to gain a holistic insight into the workings of such a farm. We got to play with the hens and taste fresh crunchy vegetables as we got a first-hand experience of farm life down under and now we were ready for the ‘Road.’