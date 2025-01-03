Hidden gems and local secrets: Unforgettable experiences on the Great Ocean Road

Here’s a hack that will help you make the most of your travels. If you ever have to decide on a travel destination, look for one where getting there is half the fun; because in travel, like in life, it’s the journey that counts more than the destination!
And so, the great Ocean Road, was an easy choice when asked to pick a destination we’d like to visit when in Melbourne, Australia. Easy choice, because, applying the above hack, The Great Ocean Road is an experience more than a destination. And, in a time of immersive art and experiences, we took the plunge and said yes to this road trip that was full of promise. And, it did not disappoint!
What made this trip more immersive than was expected, was our guide Tristan Ross! Tourism Australia got it right picking a local rockstar who grew up along the Great Ocean Road to be the tour guide. Tristan is a full-time musician who moonlights as a tour guide. His stories and anecdotes, including an urban myth about a prowling panther, kept us hooked to the trail.
So, we set out in a van and our first stop before we hit the road was for coffee at Square One Rialto, whose stated purpose is to make the world a better place through a smarter coffee program. They curate a food program that enables chefs from all over the world to collaborate and contribute to the menu and in this case, too many ‘baristas’ didn’t spoil the brew. In fact, they made some genuinely good coffee!
Heading out of Melbourne and the view outside quickly gave way to vast stretches of grassland, prompting a game of ’roo spotting. Kangaroos love to forage around the edges of the town, as they are curious about our food habits, but they hate the traffic. So, you begin to see them when the city ends and the farms begin. This led us to our next stop, The Common Ground Farm, which lies on the road to Lorne. They practice regenerative agriculture and contribute towards building a resilient food system for all. Guided by expert staff it’s the perfect way to gain a holistic insight into the workings of such a farm. We got to play with the hens and taste fresh crunchy vegetables as we got a first-hand experience of farm life down under and now we were ready for the ‘Road.’
There are road trips and then there’s the Great Ocean Road. This iconic 240-kilometre stretch of road along Australia’s southeastern coast is more than just a drive — it’s an unforgettable adventure that will leave you breathless with every twist and turn. From towering cliffs to golden beaches, dense rainforests to dramatic rock formations — the Great Ocean Road is a showcase of nature’s raw power and beauty. It’s good to make a three-day plan to get the most out of this trip.
The journey begins in Torquay, a town that boasts a rich surfing heritage and acts as the perfect introduction to the Great Ocean Road. Known as the surfing capital of Australia, Torquay offers endless stretches of golden beaches, the perfect surf breaks at Bells Beach and a laid-back atmosphere that invites you to relax. Even if you’re not a surfer, it’s impossible not to get caught up in the energy of this seaside hub. Bells Beach is an exposed reef and a popular spot with great vantage points along the cliff. The Point Addis Marine National Park features spectacular scenery with wide sandy beaches, crumbling limestone and sandstone cliffs, rocky platforms and copious small rocky reefs. Intense waves over several thousands of years have shaped the beautiful rugged coastline in front of us.
From here, the Great Ocean Road opens up to panoramic views of the Southern Ocean. The road hugs the cliffs, weaving its way along the coastline, each bend revealing something new. A short distance away, we make a pitstop at the Wye River Beach Hotel which sits upon the hill above Wye River’s idyllic beach. Offering fantastic views year-round, it’s the perfect place to stop for a drink and a bite to take in the scene. Nature lovers are invariably animal lovers and our next stop brought a tear to the eye at the efforts put in to conserve snakes and all kinds of marsupials, including our regular bandicoots. Wildlife Wonders offers the opportunity to see the animals living freely in a natural environment. As the sun sets over the hills of the Otways — potoroos, bandicoots, pademelons and more wake up and begin their active night of foraging and feeding. Conservationist guides give you exclusive insights into the lives of some of the more elusive and rarely seen animals who call
the Otways home. And, of course, there’s the spectacular sunset photo op!After a quick stop for dinner at Birdhouse Apollo Bay, a boutique restaurant that treated us to locally caught seafood and produce sourced from Bass Strait and the spectacular Apollo Bay beach and foreshore, we checked into our accommodation at Chocolate Gannets. Nestled on the shores of Apollo Bay, the secluded villas are famous for their meditative sea views, effortless luxury, spa tubs and enviable beachfront location. These are ideal for honeymoons or romantic escapes for couples celebrating anniversaries or engagements. With most of us in the group being solo travellers, we had to make do with our effervescent guide Tristan’s stories about the region — an experience that was both entertaining and enlightening.
A cold wind from the South Pole woke us from our slumber and as we waddled out into a backyard forest with our coffees, we sighted some free ranging Koalas happily nestled on the gum trees, chewing on its tender new leaves. Several Koala sightings later, we were on the road again and this time to spot some apostles!
Yes, the Twelve Apostles. They are towering limestone formations, carved by wind and waves over millions of years, that stand proudly against the Southern Ocean. While only eight of the original twelve remain, they are no less awe-inspiring. The striking contrast between the golden rocks and the ocean's deep blue creates a scene that seems almost too perfect to be real.
The formation was originally called the Sow and Piglets, with Mutton Bird Island nearby being the ‘sow.’ In the 20th century, the name was changed to the Apostles and then to the Twelve Apostles to attract more tourists. The best way to see this natural phenomenon is to take a scenic helicopter ride, available nearby.
When an old railway shed is turned into a distillery, it’s worth a visit, if not for the alcohol, at least for the miniature locomotive running along a high wall. The old, restored railway shed houses two copper pot stills making award-winning Single Malt Whisky. Vodka, Schnapps, Limoncello and the famous Coffee Cream Liqueur are also popular choices at the distillery. A sniff and a few sips later, we were ready for some lunch at Noodledoof, Koroit. The highlight of this place are its beers which use local ingredients and are influenced by the changing seasons. The team at the beerhouse are allowed to get creative resulting in a constantly evolving tap list. Most of the beers are made in small batches so they have seasonal availability. They have also teamed up with the local Aboriginal Corporation, Worn Gundidj and use their expert knowledge of the surrounding area. The gins have a unique flavour profile from native botanicals such as correa alba, lemon myrtle and mountain pepper.
We then head to the picturesque Port Fairy. The last destination on Victoria’s famed Shipwreck Coast, Port Fairy boasts wide streets lined with 19-century cottages, great Norfolk pines and old stone churches. We take in this seemingly frozen in time quaint little town and catch up on some much-needed shopping. We then hop over to the Bottega Toscana for some dinner and are reminded as we enter, through a sign on the wall, “We are Italian, therefore loud and a little rude, be nice and we can have a chat about Florence, sipping an Espresso or a grappa.” We take note, only, we talk about Australia, instead!
That night we crash at The Oak and Anchor Hotel, in the heart of this seaside village. The hotel has been a part of this little town’s colourful history since circa’ 1857. An old dame that’s been transformed into the classiest lady in town, the heritage-listed building houses six luxurious suites, a café, lounge/bar area, courtyard and an outdoor seating space. The dreamy, light-filled suites are of matchless beauty. All unique and individual in their layout. The combination of the stone, timber and rusted steel design textures, create an earthy appeal throughout the building adding to the muted hues of the contemporary furnishings.
After a good night’s rest, the next morning we head out again and get off the Ocean Road — this time to immerse ourselves in experiences that bring us a deeper understanding of this land. We visit Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, located in south-west Victoria. Budj Bim (‘Big Head’ in Gunditjmara) is named after the now dormant 30,000-year-old volcano that dominates the landscape. It is the only Australian UNESCO World Heritage site listed exclusively for its aboriginal cultural values. The Budj Bim Cultural Landscape shows the world’s earliest living example of aquaculture with a history of kooyang (eel) farming dating back over 6,000 years. We completed this leg of the tour with some lunch at the Bush Café at Tae Rak Aquaculture Centre and had ourselves some kooyang for lunch. A yummy treat, we must say!
This road trip was more than just a drive; it was a journey that brought us closer to the natural world, culminating with an experience that transported us thousands of years into the past. The Great Ocean Road is a place that will stay with you long after you’ve left. G’day!
(Watch this space for more outdoorsy experiences in Australia)
You can fly into Australia directly from Bengaluru.
