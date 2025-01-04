Unwind in style with cabana bliss at this star hotel in Chennai

They say a cabana, a book, and a never-ending horizon is the perfect escape from reality. Imagine being perched in a cosy cabana and soaking in the chilly January breeze of Chennai, either during sunrise or sunset, and indulging in some mouth-watering delicacies. The Somerset Greenways located in the heart of Chennai, in RA Puram, provides just the luxurious escape from the hustle and bustle of the city with its newly launched rooftop Cabana Bliss.

The cabanas are nestled on the 12th floor and these private setups provide a serene retreat along with some breathtaking views of the city. The icing on the cake is that one could relax by the infinity pool, hot tub Jacuzzi or even take a chill pill after some heavy-duty workout at the cross fit centre. And all this, while indulging in a culinary odyssey or artisanal delights.

For dining, Asia Kitchen brings a variety of Pan-Asian dishes to the table, while House of Cheese caters to those interested in artisanal cheeses. Sustainability is another key focus at Somerset Greenways. The property has implemented an in-house water bottling plant, PEOUR, which produces purified water onsite to reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles. This eco-friendly initiative is part of the hotel’s broader commitment to sustainability, a growing priority in today’s hospitality industry.