Inside Navya Naveli Nanda’s Gujarat getaway with Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

She further posted some photos with her batchmates at IIM (Ahmedabad) where she was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt, along with brown pants. Reacting to the post, her mother wrote in the caption, "(What are you eating?)"

Despite coming from a family of actors, Navya holds a special passion for entrepreneurship. Back in 2021, she came up with Project Naveli in an attempt to fight gender inequality across the country. In addition to this, she is also the host of the popular podcast, What The Hell Navya where she can be seen speaking on various topics with Shweta and Jaya .