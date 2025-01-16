This winter, check out the USA like never before with these offbeat winter activities

The United States of America turns into a dreamland when it’s time for winter. From snowscapes to the winter-fresh culinary escapades, one would find them all during this time. We narrow down your search and give you five offbeat adventures that you must come prepared for if you are visiting the United States in winter.
Snowy Adventures
Noted as one of the top winter activities in the State of California, Snowshoeing should be on the top of your list. Make the most of snow-covered lands and gaze at towering trees in Yosemite’s Tuolumne Grove of Giant Sequoias or sign up for a full-moon trek among the alpine forest or check out the Mammoth Lakes Basin by the moonlight. Snowshoe gives you the liberty to walk over the thick snow wearing comfortable gears that would help you to still walk and explore a place at your own pace. If you want to challenge yourself to that extra mile, then hop on to a snowmobile tour on the mountain edges near Bear Valley and explore the pristine surroundings your way.
Gondolas in the US!
Head over to Sugar Bowl Village and glide uphill in Magic Carpet Gondola’s Vintage Cars. Started from 1953, this is the West Coasts’ first aerial tramway and one must keep it on their itinerary for the aerial views. Definitely don’t miss the best snapshots from up there!
Holiday Shopping!
What makes winter one of the best seasons? The endless shopping opportunities in terms of community markets or pop-ups! The Countryside of Philadelphia with the towns and main streets decked up with local artisans offering one-of-a-kind gifts and curios is simply an experience worth cherishing.
Dancing Deal?
When on a holiday in the US, especially the New Orleans, dance away at Frenchmen Street amidst the blaring of a trumpet and the rhythms of the drums. From traditional jazz to reggae or rock, dancing the night away makes you enjoy, re-energises your soul and makes you meet many like-minded dance and music-loving people.
Culinary Grandeur!
Last but not least, when it's winter, it’s also time for the best quality Oysters. Get some of them on your plate – raw, char-grilled or fried! Some of the best spots in New Orleans serving up these delicacies include Acme, Drago’s, Superior Seafood and Seaworthy.