This winter, check out the USA like never before with these offbeat winter activities

Snowy Adventures

Noted as one of the top winter activities in the State of California, Snowshoeing should be on the top of your list. Make the most of snow-covered lands and gaze at towering trees in Yosemite’s Tuolumne Grove of Giant Sequoias or sign up for a full-moon trek among the alpine forest or check out the Mammoth Lakes Basin by the moonlight. Snowshoe gives you the liberty to walk over the thick snow wearing comfortable gears that would help you to still walk and explore a place at your own pace. If you want to challenge yourself to that extra mile, then hop on to a snowmobile tour on the mountain edges near Bear Valley and explore the pristine surroundings your way.

Gondolas in the US!

Head over to Sugar Bowl Village and glide uphill in Magic Carpet Gondola’s Vintage Cars. Started from 1953, this is the West Coasts’ first aerial tramway and one must keep it on their itinerary for the aerial views. Definitely don’t miss the best snapshots from up there!