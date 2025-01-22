Top fruit-picking destinations in India

Across the country, orchards and farms offer visitors the chance to immerse themselves in nature, enjoy the satisfaction of harvesting fresh produce, and experience the flavors of locally grown fruits. From the strawberry fields of Maharashtra to the orange groves of Meghalaya, these destinations combine natural beauty with unique agricultural experiences.

Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, known as the strawberry capital of India, is a must-visit during the winter months from December to March. Here, visitors can walk through expansive farms bursting with ripe strawberries, raspberries, and mulberries. The joy of plucking strawberries straight from the plant and tasting them fresh, often paired with cream or ice cream at nearby eateries, is unparalleled. Similarly, in the picturesque village of Sohliya in Meghalaya, travelers can explore orange orchards in full bloom during November and December. The vibrant orange groves set against the stunning backdrop of the Khasi Hills offer a refreshing break from routine.

In the northern region, Kotgarh in Himachal Pradesh, often referred to as the "Apple Bowl of India," is famous for its apple, cherry, and apricot orchards. From July to September, visitors can learn about apple cultivation and experience the sheer delight of picking crisp, juicy fruits while enjoying the cool mountain air. Moving westward, Ratnagiri in Maharashtra is synonymous with Alphonso mangoes. Between April and June, the aroma of ripening mangoes fills the air as visitors engage in mango-picking and savor the sweet, golden fruit.

The southern region is no less enchanting, with destinations like Coonoor in Tamil Nadu offering guava and passion fruit-picking experiences amidst the lush Nilgiri Hills. January to March is the ideal time to visit this serene town. Likewise, the grape vineyards of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh come alive from February to April. Visitors can enjoy plucking bunches of juicy grapes and sampling freshly made grape juice.

Fruit-picking in India is more than a recreational activity; it’s a chance to reconnect with nature, learn about farming practices, and support local communities. Whether it’s the crisp apples of Himachal or the luscious mangoes of Ratnagiri, these destinations promise a fulfilling and flavorful adventure.