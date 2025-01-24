Travel Diaries: Seven destinations made iconic by Indian films

On this National Tourism Day, let’s celebrate the destinations that Indian cinema has turned into travel inspirations. Indian cinema has not only entertained masses for years but also inspire travel. Over the years, many breathtaking destinations became tourist hotspots after serving as the backdrop for iconic movies. Here are seven locations that became famous thanks to Indian films:
The stunning blue waters of Pangong Lake became famous after the climactic reunion scene in 3 Idiots. Today, it’s a top bucket-list destination for travelers seeking serenity and adventure in Ladakh. The lake’s surreal beauty is best experienced at sunrise or sunset when the colors of the sky reflect on its pristine waters.
Known as the ‘City of Lakes’, Udaipur’s regal charm was showcased beautifully in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The Oberoi Udaivilas and City Palace have become iconic wedding and travel spots, thanks to Bollywood. The vibrant colours, architecture, and royal vibe make Udaipur a must-visit.
Athirappally Waterfalls, often called the ‘Niagara of India’, gained international fame after its dramatic appearance in Baahubali: The Beginning. The iconic waterfall scene, featuring Prabhas as he lifts the Shivling, was filmed here. It’s a must-visit for fans of the movie and nature lovers alike.
Rohtang Pass’ snowy landscapes played a central role in Jab We Met’s iconic Yeh Ishq Hai music video. This high-altitude pass is perfect for adventure enthusiasts, offering activities like snowboarding and mountain biking. The panoramic views of the surrounding peaks are breathtaking.
Fort Aguada’s lighthouse became a symbol of friendship and road trips after Dil Chahta Hai. This fort, overlooking the Arabian Sea, has since become synonymous with Goa. It’s a favourite hangout spot for friends recreating iconic scenes from the film.
The toy train rides and picturesque hills of Darjeeling became unforgettable in Barfi! The charming town, with its colonial architecture and views of the Kanchenjunga, remains a top destination for travellers seeking romance and nostalgia.
Varanasi’s ghats, temples, and bustling streets took center stage in films like ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Masaan’. The holy city’s timeless charm and spiritual aura make it a favorite among filmmakers and tourists. A boat ride along the Ganges is a must when visiting this vibrant city.