Marijuana tourism takes hit: Thailand tightens Cannabis laws for foreigners

A sweeping regulation has changed the weed tourism in Thailand. The government from June 23, 2025 has made cannabis a controlled substance in the country. Tourists now would require to have a Thai prescription in order to purchase it. No more cannabis free-for-all for tourists since the haze is clearing, and stricter rules are rolling in.

The high-time is over: Thailand pulls plug on casual Cannabis sales

Soon after Thailand became the first country to decriminalise cannabis in Asia, the widespread misuse of it slowly sparked its way. Several parts of the country had become popular hotspots for marijuana which attracted weed tourism. The country’s 12,000 cannabis flower shops are on the verge of closure as the new regulation is in place. As soon as these shops’ current license expires later this year, they would totally be banned from selling to the tourists.