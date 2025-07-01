Marijuana tourism takes hit: Thailand tightens Cannabis laws for foreigners
A sweeping regulation has changed the weed tourism in Thailand. The government from June 23, 2025 has made cannabis a controlled substance in the country. Tourists now would require to have a Thai prescription in order to purchase it. No more cannabis free-for-all for tourists since the haze is clearing, and stricter rules are rolling in.
The high-time is over: Thailand pulls plug on casual Cannabis sales
Soon after Thailand became the first country to decriminalise cannabis in Asia, the widespread misuse of it slowly sparked its way. Several parts of the country had become popular hotspots for marijuana which attracted weed tourism. The country’s 12,000 cannabis flower shops are on the verge of closure as the new regulation is in place. As soon as these shops’ current license expires later this year, they would totally be banned from selling to the tourists.
For the last few years, Thailand’s streets have become a hub for cannabis products, with marijuana sold in diverse forms including cookies, oils and more. This wide variety continues to fascinate travellers, contributing to the country’s growing reputation as a hotspot for marijuana tourism. But now, after three years of free distribution, only those with valid medical certificates can access these substances.
New draft regulations from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) will require specific medical professionals to be present at cannabis establishments.
More information regarding the rule
No more casual buying from the local stores. Tourists will only be given such products with a proper medical certificate and prescription.
Local shops will be prohibited from advertising cannabis products under the new regulations. All the cheeky slogans that swirled the tourists in the stores would be banned.
Those who ignore the new rules face serious penalties, including up to one year in prison or a $620 fine — with stricter punishments expected over time.
Planning to get the stuff online? Well, bad news, the government has put a ban on online selling of weed and through vending machines as well. Everything needs to go through proper channels and verifications.
So, is this the start of a more stable lifestyle and responsible tourism in Thailand or will the tourist buzz die down with the weed? Well, only time will tell!