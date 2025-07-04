Tirupati Airport and Alipiri Arch set for a makeover

The TTD has also officially recommended renaming Renigunta Airport as Sri Venkateswara International Airport. This symbolic rebranding is intended to align the airport’s identity with the city’s deeply religious character and reinforce its global status as a prominent pilgrimage destination. The renaming proposal has been submitted to the centre and awaits formal approval.

Simultaneously, the spiritual transformation extends beyond the airport to the Alipiri Arch, the ceremonial gateway at the foothills of Tirumala where lakhs of pilgrims begin their uphill journey on foot. The existing structure will be redeveloped into a stone-clad maha mandapam, combining traditional construction methods with modern infrastructure. The redesigned arch will offer shaded resting spaces, enhanced landscaping and interpretive storytelling panels that narrate the mythology surrounding Lord Venkateswara. These enhancements aim to elevate the symbolic and emotional experience of the sacred pilgrimage route.