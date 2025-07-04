Tirupati Airport and Alipiri Arch set for a makeover

In a move to transform the pilgrimage experience from the moment devotees set foot in the temple town, Tirupati is set to undergo a spiritual facelift with the redesigning of its airport and the iconic Alipiri Arch. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust managing the affairs of the famed Sri Venkateswara temple, has proposed an ambitious plan to infuse Tirupati Airport with the divine essence of Tirumala’s spiritual heritage. The proposal, currently under review by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India, includes a complete thematic redesign of the airport terminal, both inside and out. Inspired by traditional South Indian temple architecture, the upgraded design will feature sculpted façades, pillars and murals narrating the life and miracles of Lord Venkateswara, aiming to offer an immersive devotional atmosphere upon arrival.
Expect a complete thematic redesign of the airport terminal
The TTD has also officially recommended renaming Renigunta Airport as Sri Venkateswara International Airport. This symbolic rebranding is intended to align the airport’s identity with the city’s deeply religious character and reinforce its global status as a prominent pilgrimage destination. The renaming proposal has been submitted to the centre and awaits formal approval.
Simultaneously, the spiritual transformation extends beyond the airport to the Alipiri Arch, the ceremonial gateway at the foothills of Tirumala where lakhs of pilgrims begin their uphill journey on foot. The existing structure will be redeveloped into a stone-clad maha mandapam, combining traditional construction methods with modern infrastructure. The redesigned arch will offer shaded resting spaces, enhanced landscaping and interpretive storytelling panels that narrate the mythology surrounding Lord Venkateswara. These enhancements aim to elevate the symbolic and emotional experience of the sacred pilgrimage route.