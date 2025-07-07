Head to this new property at the base of the Aravalli hills for a perfect weekend gateway

Gurugram’s hospitality scene has been further enriched with the launch of the re–envisioned Taj Damdama Lake Resort & Spa by The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Surrounded by lush greenery and the dramatic Aravalli hills, the resort offers a serene reprieve from city frenzy, capturing the essence of timeless Taj hospitality.

What can you expect at Taj Damdama Lake Resort & Spa, Gurugram?

The resort features 143 tastefully decorated rooms, suites and villas, ranging from lavish Grand Luxury villas with private plunge pools to opulent suites with private balconies. Gourmet treats await at Shamiana, the day-to-night restaurant featuring an expertly crafted selection of international cuisines with scenic views and alfresco seating. For a glimpse of pure North Indian flavors, Zvatra offers fine-dine dining with dishes from Rajasthan, Old Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, while the cocktail bar VIXX is where to relax with creative cocktails.

Health is also at the heart of the resort, with the J Wellness Circle providing holistic treatments such as the decadent Turkish Hammam experience and a large outdoor pool surrounded by nature. Apart from relaxation, an adventure park also offers a variety of activities like Pickle Ball, Go-Karting, Off-Roading and Cricket Balling. Visitors can further indulge in offbeat experiences like village dinners, picnics with Aravalli views, cooking masterclasses, morning yoga sessions, and interactive farm and temple tours, making the stay completely unforgettable. The resort is also an excellent choice for weddings, conferences and other social events.