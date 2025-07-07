The UAE Golden Visa gets revised; here's why Dubai should top the list for your next home city

This development comes as an especially encouraging thing for Indian citizens, who represent one of the largest expatriate populations in the UAE.

The Golden Visa, which has now been revised, has now made inclusions for professionals such as nurses, teachers, content creators and other professionals, thus expanding its scope beyond the original focus on only entrepreneurs, investors, top students and specialists.

Indians can now secure lifetime residency in the UAE under the new nomination-based Golden Visa scheme by paying a fee of AED 100,000 (approximately Rs 23.3 lakh), news agency PTI has reported. The original Golden Visa, which was launched in 2019, was designed for individuals with high net worth, often calculated through their substantial real estate investments.

However, in 2022, the minimum property investment required for a 10-year visa was reduced to AED 2 million, thus making it more accessible to a wider range of investors. But with the revised rules, it is estimated that more than 5,000 Indian nationals are likely to apply for this nomination-based visa within a span of three months.

What other factors make Dubai a great option for settling?

Dubai, indeed, has rapidly been emerging as a highly attractive destination for individuals and families looking for a new home. Here's a breakdown of what makes it a compelling choice:

Dubai boasts a diverse and resilient economy with numerous job opportunities across varied sectors like tourism, finance, technology, and real estatem and a tax-free personal income (usually), which allows residents to retain a larger portion of their earnings, accelerating financial goals.