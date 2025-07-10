A beach villa evolution arrives at this Maldives resort

The Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has declared its last phase of its regeneration project complete, with the opening of the stunning new Beach Villas with Pool. These newly renovated rooms provide a dramatic upgrade, with an unprecedented experience for honeymooners, couples and young families in prospect.

General Manager Didier Jardin emphasised the reasons for the long-term renovation, saying, “Kuda Huraa has long been a haven for those seeking an intimate Maldivian home-from-home but we recognised the limitations of our bungalows in terms of layout, light and space. Our first ever Beach Villas embody the spirit of the island, where comfort, care and the magic of the Maldives come together in a seamless flow.”

The old Beach Bungalows have had a night-to-day facelift with twice as much outdoor living space. Deep wood tones and intimate garden enclaves have given way to an airy new palette of white, cream and touches of teal, turquoise and tangerine, producing a lighter and brighter atmosphere. Each Beach Villa has 70 sq m (753.5 sq ft) of living area accompanied by a roomy 285 sq m (3,068 sq ft) of outside living.

A feature of note is the expansive 36 sq m (388 sq ft) pool, well-placed to create continuous ocean views. A new pergola and a hand-designed swing create an idyllic setting for relaxation or dining. The renovated floor plan also features a sunny porch leading to an airy ensuite bedroom with a daybed set beside the window, presenting spectacular ocean views. A remodelled walk-in closet ensures easy access to the bathroom and all villas boast an outdoor shower garden, with some including family rooms.

High-end designer pieces, such as the iconic B&B Italia armchair, adds glamour to the decor, while colours and textures contrasting with each other and soft organic curves add depth to the visual appeal. Freebies include daily fruit, Kuda Spring drinking water, coffee and tea and twice-daily housekeeping with evening turndown.

For a hassle-free getaway, the Bed & Breakfast offer, valid until 20 December 2026, comes with a lavish buffet breakfast at Café Huraa.