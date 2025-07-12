4 Uttarakhand monsoons treks you should know about

Valley of flowers trek

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Valley of Flowers is the quintessential monsoon trek.

Located in the Chamoli district, this trail comes alive between July and September with a riot of alpine blooms (over 500 species, to be exact).

The 38 km moderate-level trek takes you through meadows carpeted with orchids, poppies, marigolds, and primulas, set against a backdrop of snow-peaked mountains and glacial streams. It’s a visual dream, especially when the clouds descend and create a surreal, otherworldly vibe.