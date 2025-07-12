4 Uttarakhand monsoons treks you should know about
Are you vying to go for a trip, perhaps even get your feet muddy and enjoy nature up close? But you're not sure where to go for treks. Here are some scenic spots in Uttarakhand where you can breathe in the fresh monsoon air and get your legs moving.
Valley of flowers trek
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Valley of Flowers is the quintessential monsoon trek.
Located in the Chamoli district, this trail comes alive between July and September with a riot of alpine blooms (over 500 species, to be exact).
The 38 km moderate-level trek takes you through meadows carpeted with orchids, poppies, marigolds, and primulas, set against a backdrop of snow-peaked mountains and glacial streams. It’s a visual dream, especially when the clouds descend and create a surreal, otherworldly vibe.
Hemkund Sahib trek
Often combined with the Valley of Flowers, the Hemkund Sahib trek is a spiritual and scenic journey. Sitting at an altitude of 4,329 meters, the Sikh pilgrimage site is one of the highest gurudwaras in the world.
The stone-paved trail, lined with wildflowers and mossy rocks, winds steeply upward. But the view of the glacier-fed lake surrounded by seven mountain peaks makes it worth every step.
Har Ki Dun trek
Tucked in the remote Garhwal Himalayas, the Har Ki Dun Valley is often referred to as the "Valley of Gods." During the monsoon, the trail glows with greenery, and the sound of rainwater-fed rivers accompanies your every move.
This 47 km moderate trek takes you through ancient villages, terraced fields, and dense forests teeming with monsoon wildlife. It’s a favourite for both nature lovers and photographers.
Nag Tibba trek
Short on time but craving a quick monsoon escape? The Nag Tibba trek is perfect. Just a few hours from Mussoorie, this beginner-friendly trek offers a 360-degree view of the Himalayan peaks, including Bandarpoonch, Kedarnath, and Gangotri, which look even more dramatic when framed by monsoon clouds.
Monsoon treks in Uttarakhand are rewarding, but not without challenges. Trails can get slippery, landslides are possible and weather can be unpredictable.
Always check the forecast and go with a guide or group if you're unsure. Don't forget to carry proper rain gear and waterproof shoes. Remember to keep yourself safe, even as you have fun.