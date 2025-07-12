5 underrated international destinations for the shoulder season

Shoulder season—those golden weeks between peak and off-peak travel—is the best-kept secret of savvy travellers. Typically falling in spring and autumn (think April–June or September–early November), it offers lower flight and hotel rates, better availability, and fewer tourists clogging up your photos. But skip the obvious and consider these underrated international spots that are perfect when the crowds thin out and the prices drop. Your wallet—and Instagram feed—will thank you.
Often overshadowed by nearby Italy and Austria, Slovenia is a nature-lover’s dream with its alpine lakes, fairytale towns, and lush wine regions. Visit Lake Bled or explore the capital Ljubljana without the summer chaos. Shoulder season brings crisp air, spring blooms or golden foliage, and better deals on stays near Triglav National Park.
The country, not the US state. Tbilisi’s charming alleys, ancient churches, and vibrant food scene shine best when it’s not blistering hot. The vineyards of Kakheti burst with colour in autumn, and spring is ideal for hiking in the Caucasus Mountains. Plus, it’s visa-free for Indians and incredibly budget-friendly.
Portugal is no longer just a summer hotspot. The shoulder months let you wander Lisbon’s steep alleys and pastel houses without melting in the heat—or elbowing through selfie sticks. The Algarve’s beaches are quieter, and you’ll still catch plenty of sun in September. Bonus: airfare and stays dip post-August.
Cherry blossoms in spring and fiery maple trees in autumn make Korea a stunner during shoulder months. Seoul’s cafes, streetwear culture, and food markets are a vibe when it’s cooler and less crowded. Plus, off-season travel means better hotel rates in hotspots like Busan or Jeju.
Petra, the Dead Sea, and Wadi Rum are on every traveller’s bucket list—but the summer heat is brutal. Shoulder season offers tolerable temperatures for desert treks and exploring ancient ruins, with a quieter, more immersive experience.
