Goa ranked as the best destination for 'regenerative tourism’; what does the term mean?

Goa has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best Destination for Regenerative Tourism’ at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Kolkata 2025. The three-day event, held from July 10 to 12 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata, witnessed significant footfall from across the tourism industry, with Goa’s pavilion standing out as a major highlight.

A spokesperson from the Goa Tourism Department confirmed that the stall attracted a steady stream of trade visitors, industry leaders, travel enthusiasts, and representatives who engaged deeply with the state's latest tourism initiatives. “There was a significant number of inquiries about travel packages and Goa's evolving tourism experiences,” the official said.

What does regenerative tourism mean?

Goa received the award in recognition to its innovative shift towards regenerative tourism. They are trying to use an approach that goes beyond sustainability by actively restoring, reviving, and empowering both the environment and local communities.