Goa’s famous mud festival, Chikhal Kalo, returns this July

Chikhal Kalo, a unique monsoon mud festival, will be held on 7 July at the Sri Devki‑Krishna Temple in Marcel. Observed exclusively in this Goan village, the celebration occurs annually on the twelfth day of Ashadh, the fourth month of the Hindu calendar. Dedicated to Balkrishna, the child form of Lord Krishna, the festival sees villagers gather before dawn beneath the temple’s peepal tree. Participants apply oil to their bodies and, guided by chants of Jai Hari Vitthal, enter a mud-filled courtyard to play traditional games such as chendu fali, gilli danda, tug‑of‑war and blind-man’s buff. Devotional bhajans are performed through the night prior, with drums, cymbals and bells intensifying the atmosphere.
The mud bath also involves sweetmeats — participants diving to catch puran poli, bananas and ladoos thrown from a platform beneath the peepal. A highlight is the ‘dahi handi’: young men form a human pyramid to break a clay pot of curd tied high in the tree, echoing Krishna’s playful exploits.
The festival is seen as a symbol of community unity, erasing age, wealth and status and fostering equality through shared participation. Many believe the ritual mud play after applying oil promotes physical well‑being and offers immunity benefits. Notably, the Devki‑Krishna idol originated from Chorao island and was relocated during Portuguese rule. The event, backed by Goa’s tourism department, attracts locals and visitors alike.