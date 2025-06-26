Goa’s famous mud festival, Chikhal Kalo, returns this July

The mud bath also involves sweetmeats — participants diving to catch puran poli, bananas and ladoos thrown from a platform beneath the peepal. A highlight is the ‘dahi handi’: young men form a human pyramid to break a clay pot of curd tied high in the tree, echoing Krishna’s playful exploits.

The festival is seen as a symbol of community unity, erasing age, wealth and status and fostering equality through shared participation. Many believe the ritual mud play after applying oil promotes physical well‑being and offers immunity benefits. Notably, the Devki‑Krishna idol originated from Chorao island and was relocated during Portuguese rule. The event, backed by Goa’s tourism department, attracts locals and visitors alike.