Our weekend itinerary to Varkala's seaside monsoon getaway is all yours to borrow

Day 2: Relax & Rewind

We kicked off our second day early with a spiritual detour — first to the centuries-old Janardanaswamy Temple and then to the peaceful Sivagiri Mutt. Both are soaked in history and offer a rare glimpse into Kerala’s spiritual legacy. Café Sarwaa, perched elegantly on the cliff, was our breakfast haven.

Between the panoramic vistas, lovingly brewed coffee and their excellent spread of sandwiches and smoothie bowls, this spot is one of Varkala’s best-kept secrets. They even have their own private beach tucked away beneath the cliffs — perfect for spreading out your beach towels and simply lazing around. If you’re still undecided on where to stay, Hotel Nidra, nestled within the same leafy premises, is an equally delightful option.

If you’ve got time (and the rains aren’t in the way), Munroe Island or Golden Island make for worthy half-day trips. But should the weather keep you close, Varkala still delivers. Sign up for a yoga session or indulge in a deeply relaxing Shirodhara treatment at Prana Spa, where Ayurvedic traditions are practised with care, professionalism and authenticity