In Kota, a place known for fast pace, explore beauty in still moments at this property

Kota is a city full of peculiarities. There are no traffic signals, yet everything moves in rhythm. Right next to one of the main roads, you’ll spot a runway where flights take off just a few metres away. It’s oddly fascinating — almost as if the city casually shares space with airplanes.
One of the most striking sights was a street lined with women selling fresh sugarcane juice. What made it unforgettable wasn’t the juice, but the women themselves, dressed in glamorous makeup and bridal-style couture. It was unexpected, yet somehow, nobody bats an eye.
People don’t usually think much about Kota beyond its coaching centres and student life. But on our drive from the railway station to the hotel, the city slowly unfolded. The roads were pleasantly open, the air was calm, and bits of Rajput architecture appeared at every turn. Stone carvings, arched windows, and royal details quietly tucked themselves into everyday buildings.
Our stay at Eco Satva Kota, a carbon-neutral hotel, added to the city’s understated luxury. The property welcomed us with glimmering chandeliers and subtle accents of gold throughout the space — a thoughtful blend of sustainability and elegance. The ‘Satva’ in the name reflects the hotel’s strictly vegetarian offerings, and the carbon neutrality is part of their conscious effort to minimise their footprint.
After a long day of travel, we settled into our room, where beautiful artwork filled the walls. As we drew back the curtains, we found ourselves looking out over City Park, a popular local spot and a peaceful patch of green right in the middle of Kota. The soft lighting in the room gently relaxed us as we browsed through the in-room dining menu. We ended the day with a comforting spread of Kofta curry, Naan, and Dahi vada. The flavours were perfectly balanced — warm, creamy, and spiced just right. Full and content, we drifted into restful sleep, ready to explore more of Kota’s uniqueness the next day.
The morning began with a hearty breakfast of Puri bhaji and coffee at Sahar, the hotel’s café, which serves exclusively Jain food. Energised, we set out to explore more of Kota’s local sights. Our first stop was Garadia Mahadev, a scenic viewpoint overlooking the Chambal River.
As we drove towards the edge of the city, we noticed the air growing warmer. Interestingly, the cooler temperatures within Kota are the result of deliberate efforts to maintain its greenery — one of the reasons the city feels fresher than its surrounding areas.
The route to Garadia Mahadev took us through the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, and as the landscape opened up, we found ourselves staring at a breathtaking sight. The Chambal River, forming a quiet horseshoe bend, lay still and undisturbed, surrounded by dramatic cliffs. Though the monsoon is said to be the best time to visit, the view we had was no less spectacular. If you looked closely, you could even spot crocodiles sunbathing along the riverbanks.
We also made our way to the Garadia Mahadev Temple, nestled on a small ledge beneath the cliff, accessible by a winding stone staircase. The temple itself is tiny and simple, yet it holds a quiet reverence. Interestingly, the priest lives in the same small pocket of space, tending to the temple and welcoming visitors who make the descent. It was one of those moments that gently remind you of how faith finds its place in the smallest, most unexpected corners of the world. The entire experience, just outside the city, felt peaceful and grounding. As we stood there, taking in the grandeur of the river below, Kota began to reveal itself as a place filled with beauty.
On our way back into the city, we drove past the Chambal Riverfront, a long stretch of graceful architecture that beautifully lines the riverbanks. You can spot nods to regal Rajasthani design here, and beyond the old fort walls that once housed the royals, you’ll now find homes of everyday people. As evening falls, the entire riverfront lights up, casting a golden glow over the neighbourhood and giving the city an almost magical edge.
Back at the hotel, we spent some time exploring more of the property. We visited GG’s, their Pan-Asian restaurant, and Kick in the Brick, their in-house club. We also took a leisurely stroll through City Park right in front of the hotel. Perfect for solo outings, group picnics, peaceful walks, and fun boating rides, this lush green oasis offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat. We even found ourselves mingling with the ducks and rabbits that call the park home. The next morning, after a perfect South Indian breakfast of masala dosa and coffee, we prepared to leave Kota. Despite being widely known for its academic institutions, the city managed to carve a charming identity for itself — one we won’t soon forget.
Package starts at INR 2,500 plus taxes.
