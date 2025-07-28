In Kota, a place known for fast pace, explore beauty in still moments at this property

Our stay at Eco Satva Kota, a carbon-neutral hotel, added to the city’s understated luxury. The property welcomed us with glimmering chandeliers and subtle accents of gold throughout the space — a thoughtful blend of sustainability and elegance. The ‘Satva’ in the name reflects the hotel’s strictly vegetarian offerings, and the carbon neutrality is part of their conscious effort to minimise their footprint.

After a long day of travel, we settled into our room, where beautiful artwork filled the walls. As we drew back the curtains, we found ourselves looking out over City Park, a popular local spot and a peaceful patch of green right in the middle of Kota. The soft lighting in the room gently relaxed us as we browsed through the in-room dining menu. We ended the day with a comforting spread of Kofta curry, Naan, and Dahi vada. The flavours were perfectly balanced — warm, creamy, and spiced just right. Full and content, we drifted into restful sleep, ready to explore more of Kota’s uniqueness the next day.

The morning began with a hearty breakfast of Puri bhaji and coffee at Sahar, the hotel’s café, which serves exclusively Jain food. Energised, we set out to explore more of Kota’s local sights. Our first stop was Garadia Mahadev, a scenic viewpoint overlooking the Chambal River.

As we drove towards the edge of the city, we noticed the air growing warmer. Interestingly, the cooler temperatures within Kota are the result of deliberate efforts to maintain its greenery — one of the reasons the city feels fresher than its surrounding areas.

The route to Garadia Mahadev took us through the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, and as the landscape opened up, we found ourselves staring at a breathtaking sight. The Chambal River, forming a quiet horseshoe bend, lay still and undisturbed, surrounded by dramatic cliffs. Though the monsoon is said to be the best time to visit, the view we had was no less spectacular. If you looked closely, you could even spot crocodiles sunbathing along the riverbanks.