Salalah: The magic desert in Oman that turns green during the Monsoon

When you reach South of Oman in the Dhofar region you will be greeted by the Salalah desert, well the desert part is true throughout the year barring June to September. If you ask why so, that is because during these four months of monsoon magic happens over the otherwise arid land and the region is transformed into a beautiful bed of grass. The monsoon season or the Khareef as it is popularly known as in the local language is witness to a strange geographical phenomenon. Monsoon winds from the Indian Ocean finds its way to this region in Southern Oman causing it to rain, drizzle, experience a temperature drop and even face dense fog. This rain causes the desert to turn into a carpet of greenery.

Due to this wonderful nature’s bounty, Salalah becomes very different from its neighbouring regions and attracts heavy tourism. This almost shape-shifting phenomenon also provides ground for the development and thriving of flora and fauna not available in other places around the Arabian Peninsula.