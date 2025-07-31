Salalah: The magic desert in Oman that turns green during the Monsoon

You have heard about the desert and arid regions all over the world. Then comes the mirage, the illusion that meets the eye when you are almost succumbing to thirst, hunger and tiredness. Even after, comes the oasis, a pool of happiness in the middle of a desert. But have you heard of an entire desert which bustles with green as the monsoon arrives? This magical shape-shifting desert is called Salalah which is in Oman and if you are planning a trip to the Middle East during the monsoon, this should definitely be on your list.
When you reach South of Oman in the Dhofar region you will be greeted by the Salalah desert, well the desert part is true throughout the year barring June to September. If you ask why so, that is because during these four months of monsoon magic happens over the otherwise arid land and the region is transformed into a beautiful bed of grass. The monsoon season or the Khareef as it is popularly known as in the local language is witness to a strange geographical phenomenon. Monsoon winds from the Indian Ocean finds its way to this region in Southern Oman causing it to rain, drizzle, experience a temperature drop and even face dense fog. This rain causes the desert to turn into a carpet of greenery.
Due to this wonderful nature’s bounty, Salalah becomes very different from its neighbouring regions and attracts heavy tourism. This almost shape-shifting phenomenon also provides ground for the development and thriving of flora and fauna not available in other places around the Arabian Peninsula.
Make a Khareef itinerary
Salalah’s uniqueness has given it the name of the Switzerland of the Gulf and if you happen to visit this place during the monsoon, here’s what should absolutely make the cut into your schedule. For all your laidback picnics, waterfall bathing and instagram worthy photographs beside flowy waters, a visit to the Wadi Darbat should be on your cards. Check out a beach in a desert by paying a visit to Mughsail Beach which is famous for its cliffs and blowholes. Never miss the natural springs Ayn Athum and Ayn Razat, especially in the pleasant monsoon. Put on your observation classes and head over to Jebel Samhan. If you are lucky you might spot Arabian leopards in the wild. For those who love to explore historic sites, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al Baleed Archaeological Park opens its doors. This open-air ancient ruins of the Al Baleed and the Frankincense Museum show you glimpses of two very different yet significant cultural landmarks of the Middle East.
