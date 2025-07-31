This serene farm stay in Rajasthan mixes nature, adventure and culture

Bhilwara, in the heart of Rajasthan, is often seen as a city of work. With its buzzing textile mills and busy streets, it’s known more for business than beauty. But behind the noise and rush, Bhilwara has a quieter charm. The early morning light over its old buildings, the warmth of its people and the slow pace in its outer stretches reveal a side that many don’t take time to see.
We got to experience this softer side during our recent stay at Sangam Farms. Tucked just beyond the city, the farm felt like a pause, a space where the air felt cleaner, time moved slower and everything around seemed more alive. What began as a short visit turned into something much more — a reminder of how even a city built on industries can hold pockets of peace.
Talking about our stay for the next two days, Sangam Farms was all about simple living and staying close to nature. It offers a selection of luxurious accommodations like Premier Tented Suites, Luxury Tented Suites and Royal Tented Suites. This was the information we had as we made our way from Maharana Pratap Airport, Udaipur to our weekend staycation. The journey was a delightful transition from urban landscapes to the serene countryside of Rajasthan.
We reached our abode after almost 3 hours and following a quick check-in, we hopped on to one of their buggies and made our way to the suite. Our stay at the Luxury Tented Suite offered an elegant and comfortable stay amidst nature. Spanning 600 square feet, it was thoughtfully designed to provide a blend of luxury and tranquility. The suite included a cozy living area and a study, providing ample space for relaxation and work. The room’s private patio overlooked the lush gardens.
The interiors were adorned with a four-poster canopied bed and solid wood cabinets. The bed called us for some much-needed rest and we graciously accepted it. Following a quick nap, we made our way to SOL, the property’s signature restaurant for lunch. Offering a farm-to-table dining experience that emphasises on freshness and flavour, the menu featured a diverse range of global vegetarian dishes, crafted from ingredients sourced directly from the farm. We tried the Paneer Masala Tikka and the Paneer Lababdaar with Tandoori Roti, which were fresh and indulgent.
Following this hearty meal, we made our way back to our room, waiting for a more suitable weather to go around the farm. At around 5 pm, when the sun all set to go down for the day, we headed out for the property visit. The first stop was the dairy farm, if offered an immersive experience into sustainable and ethical dairy farming practices. We were informed about the whole dairy process, from feeding and milking the cows to understanding production techniques, all under one roof.
We then made our way to the hydroponic unit — one which reminded us of a science lab for plants. Rows of leafy greens were growing neatly in long trays and everything was super clean and organised. It was like stepping into a vision of sustainable farming, where technology, nature and innovation come together to grow fresh, high-quality produce. They also have established four climate-controlled cold rooms dedicated to mushroom cultivation. These units are part of a broader initiative to integrate diverse farming practices, including dairy, hydroponics and apiculture, into a cohesive, sustainable model.
After the tour of the property, we made our way back to our room and prepared for the night, which also included a pizza making session. This session here was not just about cooking; It’s about connecting with nature, using fresh ingredients and enjoying the process of creating something from scratch. With the help of the expert chef, we learned how to shape the dough and layer our pizzas with a variety of tasty toppings. It was a fun experience.
Once our pizzas were ready, they were placed in a wood-fired oven. While we waited, we sipped on a cappuccino. The best part came when we finally got to eat what we made. Each bite was full of flavour, whether it was the crispy crust or the fresh ingredients we helped pick. Dining outdoors, surrounded by nature, made the pizza taste even better. We opted to skip dinner as the pizza itself was quite hearty and indulgent. As we walked back to our room, we were excited to have a good sleep but even more excited for the next day, which promised more activities and fun.
We woke up to the gentle sounds of the farm — birds calling out, leaves rustling in the breeze and the occasional low moo from the dairy. Stepping out of our tent, we were greeted by the soft morning light with a faint smell of grass and flowers.
Our breakfast at SOL included a cup of Americano along with some cut fruits and a bowl of yoghurt, which was healthy and indulgent. Following breakfast, our next order of business was riding the ATV bike and this one being one of the most exciting things to do. We rode the fourwheeler bike through the open fields and farm trails. It was a fun way to explore the large farmland and enjoy a little adventure.
The path was safe and staff was always there to help. The ride was bumpy, fast and full of fresh air, making it a great break from the calm and quiet of the rest of the farm. After the excitement of the ATV ride, we headed over to their textile mill, just a couple of kilometres from the farm. It was a completely different experience. The peacefulness of the farm was replaced by the loud hum of machines.
We watched as threads spun quickly, looms worked in sync and fabric rolled out in different colours and patterns. A staff member showed us how the yarn turns into fabric, explaining each step — from spinning to dyeing to weaving. It was amazing to see how much care and effort goes into making the fabric. The contrast between the calm farm and the busy mill made us appreciate how Sangam blends nature and industry so well.
The conclusion of the tour of the textile mill coincided with our hunger pangs kicking in. We found ourselves back in SOL in no time and we indulged in some mouth-watering Indian and international delicacies and a good afternoon nap, rounded off a perfect afternoon. As the sun was about to go down, we checked out their sports facility which housed a tennis lawn and some indoor sports like chess and carroms. They also have a fully-functional gym which we, as gym brats, thoroughly made use of. After the workout session, we prepared for a truly Rajasthani experience. For dinner, we were treated to something truly special.
Our meal was prepared right in the middle of the field. We sat down to a traditional Rajasthani thali, filled with delicious local dishes. As we enjoyed our food, Rajasthani music played softly in the background, adding to the experience. The setting was simple yet magical, with the open field around us and the sounds of the music creating the perfect atmosphere. It felt like a unique way to enjoy authentic food and culture.
After dinner, we slowly made our way back to our tent, the night sky above us full of stars. We both felt a bit nostalgic, knowing it was our last day at Sangam Farms. The peacefulness of the farm, the fresh air and the simple joys of the day stayed with us as we walked. The next morning, we left early for the airport, carrying with us the memories of an unforgettable experience. As the car drove away, we couldn’t help but smile, grateful for the moments we had spent in such a special place. It felt like a perfect escape from the usual and we knew we’d carry a piece of Sangam Farms with us for a long time.
INR 32,000 onwards. At Chittorgarh Road, Bhilwara. Direct flights operate from Bengaluru to Udaipur.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so