This serene farm stay in Rajasthan mixes nature, adventure and culture

After the tour of the property, we made our way back to our room and prepared for the night, which also included a pizza making session. This session here was not just about cooking; It’s about connecting with nature, using fresh ingredients and enjoying the process of creating something from scratch. With the help of the expert chef, we learned how to shape the dough and layer our pizzas with a variety of tasty toppings. It was a fun experience.

Once our pizzas were ready, they were placed in a wood-fired oven. While we waited, we sipped on a cappuccino. The best part came when we finally got to eat what we made. Each bite was full of flavour, whether it was the crispy crust or the fresh ingredients we helped pick. Dining outdoors, surrounded by nature, made the pizza taste even better. We opted to skip dinner as the pizza itself was quite hearty and indulgent. As we walked back to our room, we were excited to have a good sleep but even more excited for the next day, which promised more activities and fun.

We woke up to the gentle sounds of the farm — birds calling out, leaves rustling in the breeze and the occasional low moo from the dairy. Stepping out of our tent, we were greeted by the soft morning light with a faint smell of grass and flowers.

Our breakfast at SOL included a cup of Americano along with some cut fruits and a bowl of yoghurt, which was healthy and indulgent. Following breakfast, our next order of business was riding the ATV bike and this one being one of the most exciting things to do. We rode the fourwheeler bike through the open fields and farm trails. It was a fun way to explore the large farmland and enjoy a little adventure.

The path was safe and staff was always there to help. The ride was bumpy, fast and full of fresh air, making it a great break from the calm and quiet of the rest of the farm. After the excitement of the ATV ride, we headed over to their textile mill, just a couple of kilometres from the farm. It was a completely different experience. The peacefulness of the farm was replaced by the loud hum of machines.

We watched as threads spun quickly, looms worked in sync and fabric rolled out in different colours and patterns. A staff member showed us how the yarn turns into fabric, explaining each step — from spinning to dyeing to weaving. It was amazing to see how much care and effort goes into making the fabric. The contrast between the calm farm and the busy mill made us appreciate how Sangam blends nature and industry so well.

The conclusion of the tour of the textile mill coincided with our hunger pangs kicking in. We found ourselves back in SOL in no time and we indulged in some mouth-watering Indian and international delicacies and a good afternoon nap, rounded off a perfect afternoon. As the sun was about to go down, we checked out their sports facility which housed a tennis lawn and some indoor sports like chess and carroms. They also have a fully-functional gym which we, as gym brats, thoroughly made use of. After the workout session, we prepared for a truly Rajasthani experience. For dinner, we were treated to something truly special.

Our meal was prepared right in the middle of the field. We sat down to a traditional Rajasthani thali, filled with delicious local dishes. As we enjoyed our food, Rajasthani music played softly in the background, adding to the experience. The setting was simple yet magical, with the open field around us and the sounds of the music creating the perfect atmosphere. It felt like a unique way to enjoy authentic food and culture.

After dinner, we slowly made our way back to our tent, the night sky above us full of stars. We both felt a bit nostalgic, knowing it was our last day at Sangam Farms. The peacefulness of the farm, the fresh air and the simple joys of the day stayed with us as we walked. The next morning, we left early for the airport, carrying with us the memories of an unforgettable experience. As the car drove away, we couldn’t help but smile, grateful for the moments we had spent in such a special place. It felt like a perfect escape from the usual and we knew we’d carry a piece of Sangam Farms with us for a long time.

INR 32,000 onwards. At Chittorgarh Road, Bhilwara. Direct flights operate from Bengaluru to Udaipur.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so