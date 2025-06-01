Disney unveils a music festival!

Travel

Disneyland Paris announces the first-ever Disney Music Festival with live performances across all lands until September 7, 2025
Disneyland Paris
The sounds of childhood come to life the moment you hear something Disney! Recently, Disneyland Paris officially launched its debut Disney Music Festival, a grand ongoing celebration of beloved Disney and Pixar songs that will continue until September 7, 2025.

Disneyland Park transforms into live stage for iconic songs and characters

This new seasonal offering transforms Disneyland Park into a vibrant musical stage, featuring live performances, roaming artistes and thematic concerts inspired by animated classics.

Unveiled with a glittering launch weekend, the festival welcomed French celebrities including Eddy de Pretto, Elodie Fontan, Joyce Jonathan, Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider, setting the tone for what promises to be a landmark summer event. "Each performance is carefully crafted to deliver the emotional resonance of Disney’s most iconic music,” said Guillaume Coignard, music producer at Disneyland Paris.

“Our music teams have reimagined these beloved tracks with fresh arrangements, creating a festival experience that’s both nostalgic and brand new."

Each area of the park has been transformed into a musically distinct zone. Frontierland pulses with Latin flair during Miguel’s Fiesta Latina, while Main Street, USA echoes with jazz courtesy of Mary Poppins and the Pearly Band. Over in Adventureland, Moana brings Pacific Island rhythms alongside her ensemble.

Fantasyland offers a soft, romantic touch with Rapunzel and Flynn, and Discoveryland electrifies with Meet Stitch, a rock ’n’ roll-inspired meet-and-greet.Tying the festival together is a newly composed signature anthem, Viva la Musique, performed in various styles throughout the day, adding a unified sonic thread across the park’s different zones.

Disney Adventure Cruise Singapore unveils new experiences and sail dates for 2026
Disney
Disneyland Paris
Disney Music Festival

