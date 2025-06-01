Farway Festival of Eclectic Esoterica

The road leading to the land of the Lisu tribe in Arunachal Pradesh is long and arduous. If one travels by road from Guwahati in Assam, it takes an overnight bus or train ride to Tinsukia, followed by a three-hour drive to Miao. From there a backbreaking nine-hour journey on a 4x4 pickup truck, through the dense forests of Namdapha National Park finally leads to Gandhigram, a remote village nestled in the easternmost corner of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Myanmar. Also known as the Yobins, the Lisus belong to the Tibeto-Burman ethnic group and remained largely unknown until the 1960s, when the Assam Rifles stumbled on them. With roots tracing back to China’s Yunnan province and later Myanmar, some Lisus migrated to India long before independence, quietly settling in these forested hills. Despite their deep historical presence, the 5,000-odd member community remains one of India’s least-known tribes. But they are now making efforts to share their culture with the outside world.

This year, the Lisu community came together to host the second edition of Khoshi Pai, their traditional New Year festival. Entirely funded and organised by villagers, the event reflects a growing desire to assert their identity. “We’ve seen other tribes proudly showcase their traditions. We wanted to do the same,” says Ngwasibo Yobin, a local cardamom farmer and festival organiser. “This year, the festival is bigger and better.” Khoshi Pai translates to ‘New Year Celebration’—Kho meaning year, Shi meaning new, and Pai signifying celebration. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Lisu New Year begins with the arrival of spring (early February), marked by the blooming of peach buds. It’s a time of renewal, gratitude, and homage to divine spirits and the guardians of the land.