IRCTC unveils 14-day Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: Dates, prices, route & booking details

If you’re yearning for fresh mountain air, lush valleys, and cultural immersion – minus the hassle of planning – IRCTC’s newly announced Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour might just be your perfect escape. The 14-day journey, curated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, offers a scenic deep-dive through Northeast India and the Kingdom of Bhutan, blending spiritual landmarks, natural beauty and slow-travel sensibilities.

Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour 2025 by IRCTC: Full itinerary, ticket prices, travel dates and how to book

Route highlights & itinerary

The adventure begins from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station, with a dedicated tourist train transporting travellers to Guwahati. There, the tour opens with a visit to the Kamakhya Temple, a revered Shakti Peetha offering panoramic views from the Nilachal Hills.

Travellers then move via road to Shillong, pausing at Umiam Lake, a pine-fringed reservoir often called ‘Barapani’. The Meghalaya leg includes stops at Ward’s Lake, the colonial-era Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, and a visit to the Don Bosco Museum for a cultural immersion. A full-day outing to Cherrapunji is one of the tour’s showstoppers, showcasing Nohkalikai Falls, Seven Sisters Falls, Mawsmai Caves, and a pitstop at Elephant Falls on the return.