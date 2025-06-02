Travel

IRCTC unveils 14-day Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: Dates, prices, route & booking details

Escape into the hills with this all-inclusive summer getaway covering Northeast India and Bhutan’s breathtaking landscapes
IRCTC unveils 14-day Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: Dates, prices, route & booking details
Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour 2025 by IRCTCX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

If you’re yearning for fresh mountain air, lush valleys, and cultural immersion – minus the hassle of planning – IRCTC’s newly announced Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour might just be your perfect escape. The 14-day journey, curated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, offers a scenic deep-dive through Northeast India and the Kingdom of Bhutan, blending spiritual landmarks, natural beauty and slow-travel sensibilities.

Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour 2025 by IRCTC: Full itinerary, ticket prices, travel dates and how to book

Route highlights & itinerary

The adventure begins from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station, with a dedicated tourist train transporting travellers to Guwahati. There, the tour opens with a visit to the Kamakhya Temple, a revered Shakti Peetha offering panoramic views from the Nilachal Hills.

Travellers then move via road to Shillong, pausing at Umiam Lake, a pine-fringed reservoir often called ‘Barapani’. The Meghalaya leg includes stops at Ward’s Lake, the colonial-era Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, and a visit to the Don Bosco Museum for a cultural immersion. A full-day outing to Cherrapunji is one of the tour’s showstoppers, showcasing Nohkalikai Falls, Seven Sisters Falls, Mawsmai Caves, and a pitstop at Elephant Falls on the return.

The Bhutan leg begins after reaching Hasimara Station in West Bengal and crossing into Phuentsholing. With immigration cleared (passport or voter ID card and two photos required), travellers head to Thimphu, exploring Buddha Point, the Motithang Takin Preserve, Tashi Chho Dzong, and more. From there, the group continues to Punakha, via the spectacular Dochula Pass – known for its 108 memorial chortens – before reaching the historic Punakha Dzong.

The final stretch is in Paro, with visits to the Tiger’s Nest Monastery base, Paro Dzong, National Museum, and the Tamchog Lhakhang Iron Bridge, ending with a traditional hot stone bath and Bhutanese cultural performance.

Key details

  • Dates: Starts June 28, 2025

  • Duration: 14 Days / 13 Nights

  • Mode: Train + Road

  • Occupancy: Double-sharing basis

  • Total Capacity: 150 guests

Pricing (per person):

  • AC First Class (Coupe): ₹1,58,850

  • AC First Class (Cabin): ₹1,44,892

  • AC 2-Tier (Deluxe): ₹1,29,495

  • AC 3-Tier (Comfort): ₹1,18,965

The tour is all-inclusive – covering train travel, 3-star accommodation, vegetarian meals, transfers, sightseeing, insurance, and guides. Boarding points include Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

IRCTC unveils 14-day Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: Dates, prices, route & booking details
Bhutan's Tiger’s Nest MonasteryX, @StevenJosephR

How to book

Seats are limited and bookings are on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit the IRCTC website to reserve your spot. A valid passport (6-month validity) or original voter ID with hologram, plus two passport-sized photos, are mandatory for Bhutan entry. For travellers craving nature, culture and a no-stress itinerary, this summer escape offers the perfect reset.

IRCTC unveils 14-day Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: Dates, prices, route & booking details
Man mauled by tiger while taking selfie in Phuket; the Internet questions the safety in animal parks
IRCTC
Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour
all-inclusive summer getaway
IRCTC Bharat-Bhutan Tour Route

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com