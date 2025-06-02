IRCTC unveils 14-day Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour: Dates, prices, route & booking details

If you’re yearning for fresh mountain air, lush valleys, and cultural immersion – minus the hassle of planning – IRCTC’s newly announced Bharat-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour might just be your perfect escape. The 14-day journey, curated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, offers a scenic deep-dive through Northeast India and the Kingdom of Bhutan, blending spiritual landmarks, natural beauty and slow-travel sensibilities.
The adventure begins from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station, with a dedicated tourist train transporting travellers to Guwahati. There, the tour opens with a visit to the Kamakhya Temple, a revered Shakti Peetha offering panoramic views from the Nilachal Hills.
Travellers then move via road to Shillong, pausing at Umiam Lake, a pine-fringed reservoir often called ‘Barapani’. The Meghalaya leg includes stops at Ward’s Lake, the colonial-era Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, and a visit to the Don Bosco Museum for a cultural immersion. A full-day outing to Cherrapunji is one of the tour’s showstoppers, showcasing Nohkalikai Falls, Seven Sisters Falls, Mawsmai Caves, and a pitstop at Elephant Falls on the return.
The Bhutan leg begins after reaching Hasimara Station in West Bengal and crossing into Phuentsholing. With immigration cleared (passport or voter ID card and two photos required), travellers head to Thimphu, exploring Buddha Point, the Motithang Takin Preserve, Tashi Chho Dzong, and more. From there, the group continues to Punakha, via the spectacular Dochula Pass – known for its 108 memorial chortens – before reaching the historic Punakha Dzong.
The final stretch is in Paro, with visits to the Tiger’s Nest Monastery base, Paro Dzong, National Museum, and the Tamchog Lhakhang Iron Bridge, ending with a traditional hot stone bath and Bhutanese cultural performance.
Dates: Starts June 28, 2025
Duration: 14 Days / 13 Nights
Mode: Train + Road
Occupancy: Double-sharing basis
Total Capacity: 150 guests
Pricing (per person):
AC First Class (Coupe): ₹1,58,850
AC First Class (Cabin): ₹1,44,892
AC 2-Tier (Deluxe): ₹1,29,495
AC 3-Tier (Comfort): ₹1,18,965
The tour is all-inclusive – covering train travel, 3-star accommodation, vegetarian meals, transfers, sightseeing, insurance, and guides. Boarding points include Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.
Seats are limited and bookings are on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit the to reserve your spot. A valid passport (6-month validity) or original voter ID with hologram, plus two passport-sized photos, are mandatory for Bhutan entry. For travellers craving nature, culture and a no-stress itinerary, this summer escape offers the perfect reset.