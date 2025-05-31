Man mauled by tiger while taking selfie in Phuket; the Internet questions the safety in animal parks

The video has gone viral with over 3.3 million views on X:

In the comments section, Shukla informed that the man survived “apparently with minor injuries”.

Several users, meanwhile, questioned the safety protocols in such wildlife spots and the welfare of the animals involved.

“Always avoid such stunts. Animals are animals. Be good and kind to them. But don’t expect them to return the favour because, they are animals,” a user said. Another user added, “Such reckless ventures can quickly become deadly, turning an exciting moment into a tragic end. Responsible travel demands caution and respect for the untamed power of wildlife.” Another user added, "While what happened to the guy is sad. It also proof that these animals are not meant to be drugged and kept prisoners. Tigers are wild animals-not pets."

Critics have long warned about the dangers of allowing close interaction with wild animals in captive settings, where the animals are just rightly sedated to be used for photo ops, but at times unnatural conditions may provoke dangerous behaviour.

Visitor safety in animal parks

The tragedy in Phuket is not a stray incident. An Australian tourist was bitten by a big monkey, while he was feeding it, at a tourist resort in Indonesia. "I had four injections into my scalp. The right side of my head was puffed up like a balloon,” he had said.

Wild animals in captivity are often forced into unnatural and uncomfortable proximity to people, offering rides, being pet and touched, being fed and posing for photos. For example, resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico, and parts of Asia advertise interactions with animals (and often charge significant amounts of money). These animals endure cruel training, and sometimes drugging, to render them tame enough to interact with humans. And, despite this brutal training, these animals, because they remain essentially “wild” – still pose a potential threat to public safety.