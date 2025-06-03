Here's what to expect at Singapore’s newly opened Jurassic World: The Experience

Dinosaur fans, movie buffs and curious adventurers, take note—Jurassic World: The Experience has officially opened its gates in Singapore. Set within the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, this immersive attraction transports visitors to a lush, prehistoric landscape filled with life-sized dinosaurs, cinematic recreations, and educational exhibits.
Opened on 29 May 2025, the experience is a collaboration between NEON and Universal Live Entertainment and follows the success of Avatar: The Experience. It’s also part of Singapore’s SG60 celebrations, making it a headline event in the city’s cultural calendar this year.
Visitors are greeted by an 8.5-metre-tall Brachiosaurus, setting the tone for the adventure ahead. Highlights include a dramatic Aviary Attack scene where Velociraptors clash with a Pteranodon, a gentle interlude at Brachiosaurus Falls, and an endearing Petting Zoo where baby dinosaurs steal the show. Keep your eyes peeled for elusive Compsognathus (‘Compys’) darting through the foliage—they’re easy to miss, but unforgettable once spotted.
Designed to be more than just a thrill ride, the attraction also delves into the evolutionary history of plants. The Evolution Walk, exclusive to the Singapore edition, takes guests through a time before dinosaurs, showcasing ancient flora like cycads and conifers that still thrive in the Cloud Forest’s cool, misty environment.
It’s a rare opportunity to see how nature has adapted over millions of years—without needing a time machine. Of course, no outing is complete without a bite to eat. After exploring this prehistoric playground, visitors can refuel at the Jurassic Nest Food Hall, which features local dishes prepared by Michelin-rated hawker stalls.
Location: Cloud Forest, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953
Opening Hours: Daily from 9am to 9pm
Ticket Info: Available online and at venue