What’s special about San Giorgio Maggiore, the Venetian island where Jeff Bezos is getting married?

San Giorgio Maggiore is most famous for the Basilica di San Giorgio Maggiore, a 16th-century architectural gem designed by the renowned Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. With its gleaming white façade and towering campanile, the basilica is a favourite among visitors for its panoramic views of the Venetian lagoon. It remains one of the city's most iconic and photographed landmarks.

Beyond its architectural beauty, the island is home to the Fondazione Giorgio Cini, a cultural and academic institution that regularly hosts exhibitions, concerts, and international events. The foundation’s presence lends the island a quieter, more contemplative atmosphere.