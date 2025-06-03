What’s special about San Giorgio Maggiore, the Venetian island where Jeff Bezos is getting married?
As news circulates that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to marry in Venice later this month, attention has turned to San Giorgio Maggiore, the picturesque island that will serve as the heart of their lavish celebrations.
San Giorgio Maggiore is a jewel of Renaissance architecture
San Giorgio Maggiore is most famous for the Basilica di San Giorgio Maggiore, a 16th-century architectural gem designed by the renowned Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. With its gleaming white façade and towering campanile, the basilica is a favourite among visitors for its panoramic views of the Venetian lagoon. It remains one of the city's most iconic and photographed landmarks.
Beyond its architectural beauty, the island is home to the Fondazione Giorgio Cini, a cultural and academic institution that regularly hosts exhibitions, concerts, and international events. The foundation’s presence lends the island a quieter, more contemplative atmosphere.
The Bezos-Sánchez Wedding Spotlight
Reports suggest that the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, set for June 24, will turn the tranquil island into a temporary epicentre of global celebrity attention. The couple is said to have booked multiple luxury hotels across Venice and a superyacht for their guests. There are also rumours that a restored open-air theatre on San Giorgio Maggiore may be used as the ceremonial venue.
While Venetian officials insist the wedding will be managed to avoid major disruptions, the event has not been without controversy. Some locals have raised concerns about its potential impact on the city's already fragile infrastructure and environment, especially amid Venice's ongoing struggles with overtourism and climate vulnerability.