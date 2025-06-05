France implements a mandatory online visa appointment system

Key steps in the process

Applicants first identifying the specific visa type they require based on their travel purpose. Ensure all eligibility criteria are met for the chosen visa category before proceeding. Once eligibility is confirmed, applicants must request an appointment through the 'Démarches Simplifiées' platform. Upon approval, a confirmation email detailing the appointment will be sent to the applicant. Lastly, gather all necessary documentation ahead of the scheduled interview to facilitate a smooth process.

The implementation of the online system also seeks to mitigate issues related to appointment availability and fraudulent practices. In countries like Morocco, similar systems have been introduced to prevent intermediaries from manipulating appointment slots. For instance, TLScontact expanded its automated visa appointment system to major Moroccan cities, ensuring fair access for all applicants.