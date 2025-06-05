France implements a mandatory online visa appointment system

In a significant move to streamline its visa application process, France has introduced a mandatory online appointment system for all visa categories, including short-stay Schengen and long-stay national visas. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency and ensure a more organised application experience for travellers.
Key steps in the process
Applicants first identifying the specific visa type they require based on their travel purpose. Ensure all eligibility criteria are met for the chosen visa category before proceeding. Once eligibility is confirmed, applicants must request an appointment through the 'Démarches Simplifiées' platform. Upon approval, a confirmation email detailing the appointment will be sent to the applicant. Lastly, gather all necessary documentation ahead of the scheduled interview to facilitate a smooth process.
The implementation of the online system also seeks to mitigate issues related to appointment availability and fraudulent practices. In countries like Morocco, similar systems have been introduced to prevent intermediaries from manipulating appointment slots. For instance, TLScontact expanded its automated visa appointment system to major Moroccan cities, ensuring fair access for all applicants.
Travel advisory
France's move aligns with broader European efforts to digitise visa procedures. The European Union plans to introduce a unified online visa application platform by 2026, aiming for full adoption by 2031. This platform will replace individual national systems, offering a cohesive and streamlined application experience across member states.
Travellers intending to visit France should familiarise themselves with the new online appointment system to ensure compliance and avoid potential delays. It's advisable to initiate the application process well in advance of planned travel dates, as appointment availability may vary based on demand.