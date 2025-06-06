Travel

Celebrate the first hero of your life with Father’s Day brunch at this Delhi restaurant

The specially curated culinary experience is to recapture the nostalgic feelings and cherish the precious bond with father figures
Machan, the iconic all-day dining restaurant of Taj Mahal New Delhi, is celebrating the day of the fathers with a special Father's Day brunch from June 5–15. The specially curated culinary experience is to recapture the nostalgic feelings and cherish the precious bond with father figures.

Guests can go on a culinary world tour with an indulgent spread of traditional carveries, rich Indian delicacies, colourful Mediterranean mezze and a choice of indulgent desserts. Each of these dishes has been carefully selected to bring a taste of comfort and culinary heritage to the table, evoking shared memories and warm conversation.

Machan's ageless atmosphere, with its refined interior and precise attention to detail, is the ideal venue for this warm celebration. This Father's Day, give the special men in your life an unforgettable dining experience that best encapsulates a father’s mythical love and wisdom.

INR 4,500++. June 15, 12.30 pm onwards. Machan, Taj Mahal, Man Singh Road Area, New Delhi.

