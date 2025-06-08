These 5 Indian cities are surprisingly walkable—and full of everyday charm

Urban life in India often brings to mind images of traffic jams, crowded streets, and an increasing reliance on cars. Yet, amidst all this chaos, some Indian cities are quietly championing walkability, making it easier for both residents and visitors to explore, commute, and enjoy life on foot. With charming promenades, pedestrian-friendly areas, and neighbourhoods rich in heritage, walkability is becoming a defining feature of a livable city.
Here are five cities that are literally paving the way for a more walk-friendly lifestyle.
1. Chandigarh, Punjab & Haryana
Famed for its grid-like design by Le Corbusier, Chandigarh features wide sidewalks, lush green belts, and a zoning system that promotes walking. The city is dotted with parks, well-marked crossings, and tree-lined pathways, making it a haven for pedestrians and seniors alike.
2. Panaji, Goa
With its compact size and charming colonial streets, Panaji is perfect for a leisurely stroll. Whether you’re wandering along the Mandovi River or exploring the lanes of the Latin Quarter, the city beautifully combines accessibility with scenic views. Recent upgrades to footpaths and the introduction of slower traffic zones have only improved the walking experience.
3. Pune, Maharashtra
Even as Pune expands, its historic neighbourhoods like Camp, Deccan, and Model Colony remain pedestrian-friendly. Recent urban initiatives have focused on widening sidewalks and adding cycling paths, particularly around educational institutions and IT hubs.
4. Mysuru, Karnataka
Mysuru’s low-rise layout, rich history, and traffic-calmed streets make it one of the most livable cities in South India. Iconic routes like the road to Chamundi Hills and the shaded streets near the palace provide safe and picturesque walking options.
5. Aizawl, Mizoram
This hilly capital may not be as well-known, but its community-focused design and compact areas make it a walker’s paradise. Local markets, schools, and churches are often just a short stroll away, and the steep inclines are equipped with public stairs and handrails for added convenience.