Palau announces 30-day visa-free entry for Indians

In a bid to boost tourism and strengthen ties with India, the Republic of Palau — an island country in the Micronesia subregion of Oceania — has announced 30-day visa-free entry for Indian citizens. Sri Lanka, the Philippines and now Palau are among the Pacific island nations making travel more accessible to Indian tourists.
Palauan history and culture
For many, Palau may still be off the radar — a remote archipelago of over 300 islands in the western Pacific, famed for its untouched rainforests, kaleidoscopic coral reefs and a culture rooted in centuries-old traditions. These islands feature ancient stone monoliths and other relics that offer insights into Palauan history and culture. The climate is tropical year-round, with average temperatures around 28 degrees. Palau isn’t just another beach destination — it’s an ecotourist’s dream. On arrival, visitors must sign the Palau Pledge, vowing to protect this ocean-first nation’s natural splendour. The country’s waters are 80 percent protected as marine sanctuaries and in 2009, Palau became the world’s first shark sanctuary.
The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Rock Islands Southern Lagoon is a must-see: mushroom-shaped islets rising from calm blue lagoons, accessible by kayak or boat. At its heart lies the iconic Jellyfish Lake, where travellers can snorkel amid harmless golden jellyfish — a surreal, Instagram-ready experience.
Where to visit!
Beneath the waves, Palau’s diving reputation is legendary. From the dramatic Blue Corner wall, teeming with sharks and schooling fish, to the haunting Iro Maru wreck, WWII history and biology intertwine. The Big Drop-Off at Ngemelis Island plunges nearly 300 metres, offering unforgettable drift dives.
On land, Babeldaob Island is worth exploring: hike to the Ngardmau waterfall, wander through ancient Badrulchau stone monoliths and dig into history at the Etpison and Belau National Museums. In Koror, cultural tours and canoe-building workshops bring island traditions to life.