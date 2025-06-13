Palau announces 30-day visa-free entry for Indians

Palauan history and culture

For many, Palau may still be off the radar — a remote archipelago of over 300 islands in the western Pacific, famed for its untouched rainforests, kaleidoscopic coral reefs and a culture rooted in centuries-old traditions. These islands feature ancient stone monoliths and other relics that offer insights into Palauan history and culture. The climate is tropical year-round, with average temperatures around 28 degrees. Palau isn’t just another beach destination — it’s an ecotourist’s dream. On arrival, visitors must sign the Palau Pledge, vowing to protect this ocean-first nation’s natural splendour. The country’s waters are 80 percent protected as marine sanctuaries and in 2009, Palau became the world’s first shark sanctuary.

The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Rock Islands Southern Lagoon is a must-see: mushroom-shaped islets rising from calm blue lagoons, accessible by kayak or boat. At its heart lies the iconic Jellyfish Lake, where travellers can snorkel amid harmless golden jellyfish — a surreal, Instagram-ready experience.