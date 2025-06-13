Planning to book a Tatkal train ticket? Here’s what you need to know about IRCTC’s new rules

Indian Railways is introducing a major update to the Tatkal ticket booking system that travellers must keep in mind before their next trip.

To curb ticketing fraud and boost transparency, IRCTC will soon require mandatory e-Aadhaar authentication for all Tatkal bookings made through its official portal.

Why the change?

According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the move aims to make sure only genuine passengers can secure Tatkal tickets, especially during peak travel times. The new Aadhaar-based verification is expected to launch by the end of this month.

“This system will help real users get confirmed tickets when they need them most,” Vaishnaw said.

What is e-Aadhaar Authentication?

Aadhaar authentication involves verifying a person’s identity using their Aadhaar number along with demographic (name, DOB, gender) or biometric data (fingerprint or iris scan). This information is matched against the UIDAI database to confirm identity.