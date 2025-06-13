Planning to book a Tatkal train ticket? Here’s what you need to know about IRCTC’s new rules

Indian Railways is introducing a major update to the Tatkal ticket booking system that travellers must keep in mind before their next trip.
To curb ticketing fraud and boost transparency, IRCTC will soon require mandatory e-Aadhaar authentication for all Tatkal bookings made through its official portal.
According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the move aims to make sure only genuine passengers can secure Tatkal tickets, especially during peak travel times. The new Aadhaar-based verification is expected to launch by the end of this month.
“This system will help real users get confirmed tickets when they need them most,” Vaishnaw said.
Aadhaar authentication involves verifying a person’s identity using their Aadhaar number along with demographic (name, DOB, gender) or biometric data (fingerprint or iris scan). This information is matched against the UIDAI database to confirm identity.
AC Classes (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/EA/3E): 10:00 AM one day before the travel date
Non-AC Classes (SL/FC/2S): 11:00 AM one day before the travel date
Tatkal booking opens only one day before the journey date (excluding the day of travel). You can book up to 4 passengers per PNR under the Tatkal quota.
IRCTC accepts Net Banking, Credit/Debit Cards, UPI, eWallets like Paytm or Amazon Pay.
Cancellation policy
Cancellations must be done online only via the IRCTC portal.
Confirmed Tatkal e-tickets: Can be cancelled up to 30 minutes before departure, but no refund is provided.
Waitlisted or RAC Tatkal e-tickets: Eligible for standard refund rules.
With the new e-Aadhaar authentication, IRCTC is tightening security to make Tatkal booking more reliable and accessible for genuine users. If you're planning a train journey soon, be prepared for this added verification step and ensure your Aadhaar details are updated.
Stay tuned for the official rollout and make sure your IRCTC and Aadhaar accounts are linked and verified for a smooth booking experience.