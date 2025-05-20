Uttar Pradesh government launches India’s first jungle safari via Vistadome train

In a first for India, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a Vistadome coach service that offers tourists a jungle safari experience by train. The service connects Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district with Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit, according to an official statement released Saturday.
The tourist train features specially designed coaches with large glass windows and transparent roofs, allowing panoramic views of the forests. Currently operating on weekends, the state plans to expand the service to daily operations to improve accessibility and boost tourism year-round. Officials also expect the initiative to generate local employment and contribute to the regional economy.
Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra said the move is part of the state’s ‘One Destination, Three Forests’ campaign, aimed at promoting Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat, and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary as a unified ecotourism destination.
Operated by the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board, the service offers a 107-kilometre journey through forest terrain, providing close encounters with natural landscapes and wildlife. The experience takes approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes, with tickets priced at INR 275 per person.
The tourist train, Bichia to Mailani Passenger (train number 52259), departs from Bichia at 11:45 am and reaches Mailani station in Lakhimpur Kheri at 4:10 pm, stopping at nine stations along the route. The return service (train number 52260) leaves Mailani at 6:05 am and arrives back in Bichia by 10:30 am.
To improve access from the state capital, the board is developing a tourism package from Lucknow to Katarniaghat. The government is also exploring subsidies to make the offering more affordable for visitors.