Uttar Pradesh government launches India’s first jungle safari via Vistadome train

Operated by the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board, the service offers a 107-kilometre journey through forest terrain, providing close encounters with natural landscapes and wildlife. The experience takes approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes, with tickets priced at INR 275 per person.

The tourist train, Bichia to Mailani Passenger (train number 52259), departs from Bichia at 11:45 am and reaches Mailani station in Lakhimpur Kheri at 4:10 pm, stopping at nine stations along the route. The return service (train number 52260) leaves Mailani at 6:05 am and arrives back in Bichia by 10:30 am.

To improve access from the state capital, the board is developing a tourism package from Lucknow to Katarniaghat. The government is also exploring subsidies to make the offering more affordable for visitors.