Mumbai’s 7.5 km sea–facing promenade nears completion, set to open in July

A brand-new, 7.5-kilometre sea-facing promenade along the city’s Coastal Road is set to open in early July, ushering in a new era of coastal recreation. Stretching from Priyadarshini Park at Breach Candy to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, this wide, 20-metre walkway will feature cycling lanes, jogging tracks, benches and generous green zones styled on global urban waterfronts — including a nod to Hong Kong’s iconic promenades.
What to expect?
Designed by AECOM, the corridor is part of Mumbai’s ambitious Coastal Road Project — a reclamation of 111 hectares of the Arabian Sea, transforming 70 hectares into public open space. Around 70 percent of the area will be landscaped with palms, indigenous shrubs and nine parks, while the remaining 30 percent comprises paved pathways, fitness zones and sit-out areas.
Accessibility has been treated with equal priority: 20 pedestrian underpasses — spaced every 400 metres — ensure seamless entry, while a vehicular underpass at Worli, already operational since April, eases traffic flow .
Waterfront leisure
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirms the promenade will operate 24 hours a day, even as adjacent parks adhere to 8 am–8 pm timings. Some sections have already been open since March — and while Mumbai’s weekend strollers have embraced them, safety concerns remain, with authorities cautioning against halting vehicles on the high-speed road.
This promenade marks one of the largest urban coastal interventions in India and is expected to redefine waterfront leisure, providing residents and visitors with unbroken sea views, fitness paths, butterfly gardens, amphitheaters, yoga and open-air gym zones — pioneering a verdant wave of public infrastructure in the city. As Mumbai readies itself for a monsoon season unlike any other, the new promenade promises to shape coastal life for decades to come — melding mobility, leisure and scenic splendour in equal measure.