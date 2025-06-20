Mumbai’s 7.5 km sea–facing promenade nears completion, set to open in July

What to expect?

Designed by AECOM, the corridor is part of Mumbai’s ambitious Coastal Road Project — a reclamation of 111 hectares of the Arabian Sea, transforming 70 hectares into public open space. Around 70 percent of the area will be landscaped with palms, indigenous shrubs and nine parks, while the remaining 30 percent comprises paved pathways, fitness zones and sit-out areas.

Accessibility has been treated with equal priority: 20 pedestrian underpasses — spaced every 400 metres — ensure seamless entry, while a vehicular underpass at Worli, already operational since April, eases traffic flow .