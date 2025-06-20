New rule alert: Meghalaya govt enforces visitor registration for all entrants

In response to the recent high-profile murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra (Cherrapunji), the Meghalaya government has ramped up regulations concerning tourist accommodation and travel. The shocking case, which led to the arrest of Raja’s wife Sonam, her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha, and three others, has spotlighted serious gaps in tourist tracking and safety protocols within the state.
To tighten oversight and prevent future incidents, the government has now made it mandatory for all accommodations including homestays, resorts, hotels, and even private landlords—to register guests through the official Meghalaya tourism app. This app is directly connected to the local police database, enabling real-time monitoring and guest verification. According to State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, around 60% of the state's accommodation providers have already adopted the app, with the remaining being urged to comply promptly.
Notably, the new rule doesn’t only apply to formal lodging establishments. Individuals renting out rooms or apartments to paying guests must also register them. Authorities have warned that failing to do so could result in legal action, particularly if any criminal activity is linked to unregistered visitors. In another significant move, the government has banned the rental of private vehicles for self-driving by tourists. The restriction is intended to help monitor and regulate vehicular movement, especially in remote or environmentally sensitive zones where tracking can be challenging.
The state is also preparing to review and reinforce the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, a legislative framework originally introduced to monitor the movement of people entering the state. The proposed updates aim to empower enforcement agencies with better tools to ensure public safety.
These measures signal Meghalaya’s commitment to safeguarding its residents and visitors, even as tourism in the state continues to grow. While some rules may seem stringent, they’re designed to offer greater protection and peace of mind ensuring that Meghalaya remains not just a scenic destination, but a secure one too.