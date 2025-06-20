New rule alert: Meghalaya govt enforces visitor registration for all entrants

To tighten oversight and prevent future incidents, the government has now made it mandatory for all accommodations including homestays, resorts, hotels, and even private landlords—to register guests through the official Meghalaya tourism app. This app is directly connected to the local police database, enabling real-time monitoring and guest verification. According to State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, around 60% of the state's accommodation providers have already adopted the app, with the remaining being urged to comply promptly.

Notably, the new rule doesn’t only apply to formal lodging establishments. Individuals renting out rooms or apartments to paying guests must also register them. Authorities have warned that failing to do so could result in legal action, particularly if any criminal activity is linked to unregistered visitors. In another significant move, the government has banned the rental of private vehicles for self-driving by tourists. The restriction is intended to help monitor and regulate vehicular movement, especially in remote or environmentally sensitive zones where tracking can be challenging.