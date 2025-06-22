Travel

US travel advisory for India raises concerns over safety; warns women against solo travel

Solo women travellers urged to exercise increased caution as US government issues a Level-2 alert for India citing crime and terrorism risks
US travel advisory for India raises concerns over safety and gender-based violence
Advisory flags high-risk regions, warns of limited emergency assistance, and cautions against carrying satellite devicesPexels
The United States has updated its travel guidance for India, issuing a Level-2 advisory that urges visitors to exercise increased caution. The alert, published by the US State Department on June 16, highlights concerns over crime, terrorism, and gender-based violence, with a pointed warning to women against travelling alone.

US travel Advisory flags high-risk regions in India

This updated guidance follows a growing number of reported incidents involving foreign nationals at tourist hotspots and public areas. In a stark statement, the advisory notes: “Rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes in India,” urging travellers to remain vigilant, particularly in crowded spaces such as markets, transport hubs, malls, and government buildings. Women are advised not to travel solo, echoing long-standing global concerns around safety in certain parts of India.

The advisory also flags that the US government has limited capacity to provide emergency assistance in remote or rural areas, especially across a belt stretching from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana to western West Bengal. The document identifies several high-risk regions where travel is either restricted or discouraged.

These include, Jammu and Kashmir, areas along the India–Pakistan border, parts of central and eastern India, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Meghalaya and select districts in Madhya Pradesh and eastern Maharashtra

In many of these locations, US government personnel require special permission before travelling outside state capitals, a move that underscores the perceived security threat. The advisory also issues a stern caution regarding technology: satellite phones and GPS devices are illegal under Indian law and possession could result in fines up to $200,000 or imprisonment.

Travellers are further advised to avoid land crossings along the India–Nepal border due to possible detentions and visa issues. Additionally, the northeastern state of Manipur, along with surrounding regions, remains on the US watchlist due to ongoing unrest and volatile conditions. This advisory serves as a cautionary note for travellers planning trips to India, particularly solo female tourists and those venturing into lesser-known territories. With the travel landscape constantly shifting, informed and cautious travel remains key.

