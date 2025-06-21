Ambubachi Mela 2025: Why locals and tourists flock in lakhs to watch the annual purification ritual in Kamakhya temple, Guwahati?

Travelling for the celebration, be mindful of these

If you are travelling to the city only to be a part of this grand event, then be mindful of a few things. Plan your travels way ahead and make sure that you book hotels near the Kamakhya temple ahead of time. This saves you money and confirms your stay. The closer to the event you tend to book your stay, chances are that most accommodations will be sold out and those available might charge you an exorbitant price. The Paltan Bazaar is a prominent place to put up during this time. Several free camps are also organised, but it is better to make your own bookings so you get all the facilities. Remember to carry comfortable walking shoes as during the Ambubachi Mela, vehicles are only allowed till the main gate which is about 3 kms away from the actual temple. These three kilometers have to be walked on foot. Comfortable, modest and preferably clothes that cover shoulders and head, especially for women are preferred. Also, keep a valid photo ID card with you at all times. Carry a small bag with water bottle, dry food and any other immediate utilities. The Government officials are also posted to help in case of any emergencies.