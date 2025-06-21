Ambubachi Mela 2025: Why locals and tourists flock in lakhs to watch the annual purification ritual in Kamakhya temple, Guwahati?

Remember when, as a child you were narrated the mythology of Shiv – Sati where Sati embraced the flames unable to hear her father disrespecting her husband; when Shiv danced over the Earth with an enflamed body of his wife till Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra dissected it to 51 pieces which fell on Earth in 51 places, now termed as Shakti Peeth? While her toes fell in Kalighat, West Bengal; her skull is said to have fallen in Vaishno Devi and her womb / genitals/ Yoni fell in Kamakhya, Assam. Every year, the Goddess goes through her ritual menstrual purification where the inner sanctum of the temple is closed to the visitors and the water of the Brahmaputra river is said to turn red. This time of the year hosts a grand celebration and is known as Ambubachi Mela which worships and celebrates the femininity.
This year the Ambubachi Mela is scheduled to take place on June 22 being the first day or Prabriti of the five day celebrations. June 26 known as the Nivritti is the last day of Mela and the temple with its inner sanctums is open for the general public after the ritual purification and cleansing. Every year, tourists and locals head over to witness the grandeur of this time in lakhs with number touching almost 25 lakhs and growing each year. Since the genitals of goddess Sati is said to reside in the temple, Kamakhya is a famous pilgrimage spot for many women who are trying to have their own children or those who come to seek blessings for their children.
What happens during the Ambubachi Mela?
Ambubachi is a period of seclusion for the Goddess and hence regular activities like puja, cooking, farming etc. are all suspended during these four-five days, till the temple opens for the people. Regular devotees and the likes of tantrics, aghoris, Bauls, and sadhus visit in large numbers during this time as they give your talks, performances, lectures, and more. Anyone who comes during this time does not return with two Prasads- the holy water or the Angodak and the cloth used during seclusion which is said to turn red, Angabastra. The mela becomes a pot-pourri of cultural exhibition showcasing folk arts, cultural performances, cuisines, meditation camps, healing camps and much more. It is a time when people visit not only to enrich themselves spiritually but also to be a part of the rich heritage and legacy of local Assamese culture.
Travelling for the celebration, be mindful of these
If you are travelling to the city only to be a part of this grand event, then be mindful of a few things. Plan your travels way ahead and make sure that you book hotels near the Kamakhya temple ahead of time. This saves you money and confirms your stay. The closer to the event you tend to book your stay, chances are that most accommodations will be sold out and those available might charge you an exorbitant price. The Paltan Bazaar is a prominent place to put up during this time. Several free camps are also organised, but it is better to make your own bookings so you get all the facilities. Remember to carry comfortable walking shoes as during the Ambubachi Mela, vehicles are only allowed till the main gate which is about 3 kms away from the actual temple. These three kilometers have to be walked on foot. Comfortable, modest and preferably clothes that cover shoulders and head, especially for women are preferred. Also, keep a valid photo ID card with you at all times. Carry a small bag with water bottle, dry food and any other immediate utilities. The Government officials are also posted to help in case of any emergencies.
The Ambubachi Mela is a must-watch event of great significance at least once in your lifetime. Whether you go with immense faith or just to watch the cultural colours of the State coming together during this time, Kamakhya temple is Assam does make you a part of its grand Festival and celebration which has been a part of its identity fabric for decades.