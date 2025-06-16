Moving to Dubai? 6 things you should know

One of the most sought after places to migrate ad settle down is Dubai. With its cosmopolitanism, happening nightlife, cultural buzz, and a life of luxury, Dubai has become a favourite spot with everyon. In case you too are following the same path and are looking to settle down in Dubai, here are a few pointers you should bookmark.
From visa to the society around, here are things you should be mindful of.
Visa on point!
If you are moving to Dubai because of work then primarily you will need a work visa which is vouched for by your employer. The other kind of visa that will help support your migration will be the residency visa which is acquired through investments, properties, retirement schemes etc. Visas are generally for a time period of two years, post which they can be renewed, but there are options for a long term golden visa, for which your employer has to take credibility.
Perfect Accommodation
One of the biggest headaches and expenses is the housing and accommodation. Areas like Downtown Dubai or Marina, nearer to the beach are comparatively expensive than the rest of the city. While one good thing is that there is no income tax, however, a compulsory 5% Vat is applicable to most services.
Social Norms
While Dubai is cosmopolitan and quite liberal, it follows strict Islamic practices. Thus it is expected for a person to dress modestly at all times. Though alcohol is legal, you can consume them in licensed venues. Should you prefer to buy alcohol for homes or stocking up for parties, then you would have to acquire a liquor license.
Warm Weather
Dubai has an extremely hot climate. Being situated near the desert, temperature can rise to around 45-50 degrees in the morning and fall drastically during the evening. April to November is quite hot and difficult to venture outside, while December to March is pleasant and suitable for outdoor activities. If you are planning to shift near the beaches, then you would find moderate temperatures.
Inland Transportation
Dubai has a well connected metro system, public buses and taxis. If you prefer to have your own vehicle and drive, then getting a license is mandatory.
Recreational facilities
Dubai’s social scene is definitely not to be missed. From ice world to art exhibitions and workshops, from luxurious malls with global brands to indoor gaming spots, aquarium and much more; not to mention the varied cuisines available, it is a melting pot of cultures which should be soaked in.