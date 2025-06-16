Moving to Dubai? 6 things you should know

From visa to the society around, here are things you should be mindful of.

Visa on point!

If you are moving to Dubai because of work then primarily you will need a work visa which is vouched for by your employer. The other kind of visa that will help support your migration will be the residency visa which is acquired through investments, properties, retirement schemes etc. Visas are generally for a time period of two years, post which they can be renewed, but there are options for a long term golden visa, for which your employer has to take credibility.

Perfect Accommodation

One of the biggest headaches and expenses is the housing and accommodation. Areas like Downtown Dubai or Marina, nearer to the beach are comparatively expensive than the rest of the city. While one good thing is that there is no income tax, however, a compulsory 5% Vat is applicable to most services.