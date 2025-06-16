Travel

Moving to Dubai? 6 things you should know

What to keep in mind before relocating to Dubai?
Relocating to Dubai? Here are six things you must make a note of
Planning a move to Dubai? Here's a checklist that might come in handyRepresentative image from Pexels
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

One of the most sought after places to migrate ad settle down is Dubai. With its cosmopolitanism, happening nightlife, cultural buzz, and a life of luxury, Dubai has become a favourite spot with everyon. In case you too are following the same path and are looking to settle down in Dubai, here are a few pointers you should bookmark.

Permanently settling down in Dubai? Be aware of these six pointers

Get your visa and accommodation sorted at the earliest
Get your visa and accommodation sorted at the earliest Representative image from Pexels

From visa to the society around, here are things you should be mindful of.

Visa on point!

If you are moving to Dubai because of work then primarily you will need a work visa which is vouched for by your employer. The other kind of visa that will help support your migration will be the residency visa which is acquired through investments, properties, retirement schemes etc. Visas are generally for a time period of two years, post which they can be renewed, but there are options for a long term golden visa, for which your employer has to take credibility.

Perfect Accommodation

One of the biggest headaches and expenses is the housing and accommodation. Areas like Downtown Dubai or Marina, nearer to the beach are comparatively expensive than the rest of the city. While one good thing is that there is no income tax, however, a compulsory 5% Vat is applicable to most services.

Temperatures can rise uncomfortably high during the day
Temperatures can rise uncomfortably high during the dayRepresentative image from Pexels

Social Norms

While Dubai is cosmopolitan and quite liberal, it follows strict Islamic practices. Thus it is expected for a person to dress modestly at all times. Though alcohol is legal, you can consume them in licensed venues. Should you prefer to buy alcohol for homes or stocking up for parties, then you would have to acquire a liquor license. 

Warm Weather 

Dubai has an extremely hot climate. Being situated near the desert, temperature can rise to around 45-50 degrees in the morning and fall drastically during the evening. April to November is quite hot and difficult to venture outside, while December to March is pleasant and suitable for outdoor activities. If you are planning to shift near the beaches, then you would find moderate temperatures.

Relocating to Dubai? Here are six things you must make a note of
Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: 5 must-visit sacred places to see during your trip
dubai is a melting pot of culture and experince.
dubai is a melting pot of culture and experince.Representative image from Pexels

Inland Transportation

Dubai has a well connected metro system, public buses and taxis. If you prefer to have your own vehicle and drive, then getting a license is mandatory.

Recreational facilities

Dubai’s social scene is definitely not to be missed. From ice world to art exhibitions and workshops, from luxurious malls with global brands to indoor gaming spots, aquarium and much more; not to mention the varied cuisines available, it is a melting pot of cultures which should be soaked in.

Relocating to Dubai? Here are six things you must make a note of
New policy unlocks Himachal’s remote valleys and sensitive border areas for tourists
Dubai
Relocating to Dubai

Related Stories

No stories found.