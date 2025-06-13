Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: 5 must-visit sacred places to see during your trip

Here are a list of places which are a must-visit during the Jagannath Yatra 2025. If you are planning your itinerary, then do remember to include these.

Alarnatha Mandir

The Alarnatha Mandir is situated at a distance of around 23 kms (approx.) from the main Jagannath Temple. While the main deity is visible to the public almost all year around the Anavasara period, which is the time frame followed by the Jagannath Snan is the time when the deity is hidden from public view.

According to popular belief, it is the time when the deity manifests. When at the Mandir, one must not miss out on the Prema Shila which is said to have the touch of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu who had meditated there. Photography is allowed inside the premise but restricted for the main deity. The temple is open daily between 5 am – 12 noon and 4 pm – 9 pm for public visits.