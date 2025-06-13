Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra: 5 must-visit sacred places to see during your trip

Heading over to Puri to visit the Jagannath Yatra 2025? While the Jagannath Temple is definitely part of your schedule, here are five other places which must not be missed while you are there. One even is of grave importance, directly connected to the Yatra. Spread over Yugas and legends, these places are hold significance of the locals and visitors alike, who come from near and far to pay their respects.
Alarnatha Mandir
The Alarnatha Mandir is situated at a distance of around 23 kms (approx.) from the main Jagannath Temple. While the main deity is visible to the public almost all year around the Anavasara period, which is the time frame followed by the Jagannath Snan is the time when the deity is hidden from public view.
According to popular belief, it is the time when the deity manifests. When at the Mandir, one must not miss out on the Prema Shila which is said to have the touch of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu who had meditated there. Photography is allowed inside the premise but restricted for the main deity. The temple is open daily between 5 am – 12 noon and 4 pm – 9 pm for public visits.
Lokanath Temple
From a ‘lau’ or gourd, the temple name evolved to Lokanath. It is believed that during Satyug, Lord Rama made a stop in Puri on his way to Lanka. A local villager back then gave him a ‘lau’ which resembled a Shivalinga. That is why, Lord Rama installed this as a manifestation of Lord Shiva and the temple came to be know as Laukanath Temple.
But with time and change in colloquial language it became Lokanath Temple which is situated just 2 kms away from the Jagannath Temple. The main reason why the temple stands out is the submerged deity which is only visible whent eh water is drained out for three days before Shivaratri. It is open for the general public everyday between 5 am to 9 pm and photography is prohibited within the temple campus.
Swargadwara
Literally meaning the Gateway to Heaven when translated to English, it is a holy cremation ground on the coast of Puri. It is believed that anyone whose last rites are carried out here attains Moksha. In fact, legend believes that once Lord Indra had descended to visit Puri albeit in disguise. But a king’s servant recognised him and followed him till he located the place from where he descended to Earth. This place was later named as the Swargadwar by the King. This coastal place is open to the public and one can take the holy dip, engage in water activities or just contemplate sitting on the coast watching the sunrise and sunset. While photography is not prohibited, people are expected to be respectful during any last rite rituals being performed.
Gundicha Temple
Around 3 kms away from the Jagannath Temple lies his ‘aunt’s house’, the Gundicha Temple which plays an important part during the Jagannath Yatra. Named after the Queen Gundicha who was the wife of King Indradyumna, it is said that the queen was such a devotee that she had invited the Lord to her home.
Another local legend says that Jagannath in his Krishna avatar goes to meet his aunt while leaving Goddess Laxmi in the main temple. Interestingly, Lord Indradyumna is credited for his contributions towards building the Jagannath Temple. During the Jagannath Yatra, each year, the Gods and Goddess leave the main temple through the Gundicha Yatra; make a halt for seven days at the temple and return on the ninth day through the Bahuda Yatra. On the fifth day of their stay, the Hera Panchami festival takes place. The temple is open throughout the year between 6 am and 9 pm barring a short closure during 3 pm to 4 pm.
Pancha Tirtha
Located near the Gundicha Temple is the Indradyumna Tank. Believed to have been formed due to the trodding of thousands of cows which were given to the Brahmins during his Ashvamedha Yagna, the tank is one of the five sacred spots. Next, is the Rohini Kunda which is inside the Jagannath Temple complex. It is believed that Lord Narayan resides in this well. Rohini Kunda is also associated with the story of Lord Krishna’s body which took the form of a log and floated to Puri. It is from this log that the original deities were made. The Markandeya Tank is situated inside the Markandeya temple complex at a spot where it is believed he meditated and was rescued from dire situations through his faith in the Supreme. Linking back to Lord Vishnu’s Matya avatar and King Sweta, the Swetganga Tank is located South of Nilachal. Nearby attractions also include temples dedicated to both of them. The final bathing spot is Mahodadhi (The Sea) on the coast of Swargadwar.
