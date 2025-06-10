New policy unlocks Himachal’s remote valleys and sensitive border areas for tourists

Himachal Pradesh’s new tourism policy brings exciting news for Indian travellers — previously restricted areas near the India-China border, including remote villages and stunning regions like Lahaul-Spiti, Chitkul, and Shipki La Pass, are now open for exploration.
In a step towards promoting tourism and including the previously excluded parts of the breathtaking places, Himachal Pradesh government has announced tourist access to these sensitive places. The breathtaking regions of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, known for their pristine landscapes, ancient monasteries, high-altitude lakes, and dramatic desert-mountain terrain, are now just a step away.
Previously, these Indo-Tibetan terrains were off-limits to tourists due to their close proximity to the India-Tibet border. As part of an ancient trade route between India and Tibet, the region has long been under tight security and surveillance. Access was previously granted only to locals and limited trade exchange for individuals with special permits.
With the new policy in place, travellers now only need a valid Aadhaar ID to gain entry. The presence of ITBP and army personnel will ensure continued supervision and safety, but the previously lengthy approval process has been streamlined. This development opens up these remote and remarkable destinations to adventure seekers, while still maintaining necessary oversight and supervision. The policy has been designed to enhance tourism opportunities while balancing security and sustainability in the country’s tourism sector.
The key areas now accessible include Shipki La, Lepcha-La, Gue Monastery, Khana, Dumti, Chitkul, and the Rani area of Sangla in Kinnaur, along with several high-altitude regions in Lahaul-Spiti. Among these, Gue Monastery is renowned for housing the 500-year-old mummy of a Tibetan Buddhist monk, offering a rare glimpse into ancient spiritual traditions. Shipki La Pass provides breathtaking views of the Sutlej River and the surrounding Himalayan ranges, while Lepcha-La Pass is a hidden gem for trekkers, known for its peaceful trails and untouched natural beauty. Also, one of the most fascinating aspect of this is that tourists can now see parts of China — including roads and border areas because the Indian side is situated at a higher altitude, offering a clear vantage point. There are reports that the Himachal government is working towards opening the Kaurik and Rangrik areas in the Spiti district to tourists as well.
With these newly accessible passes and valleys, travellers have the perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in nature’s tranquility while embarking on thrilling adventures, making every journey here truly unforgettable.