New policy unlocks Himachal’s remote valleys and sensitive border areas for tourists

The key areas now accessible include Shipki La, Lepcha-La, Gue Monastery, Khana, Dumti, Chitkul, and the Rani area of Sangla in Kinnaur, along with several high-altitude regions in Lahaul-Spiti. Among these, Gue Monastery is renowned for housing the 500-year-old mummy of a Tibetan Buddhist monk, offering a rare glimpse into ancient spiritual traditions. Shipki La Pass provides breathtaking views of the Sutlej River and the surrounding Himalayan ranges, while Lepcha-La Pass is a hidden gem for trekkers, known for its peaceful trails and untouched natural beauty. Also, one of the most fascinating aspect of this is that tourists can now see parts of China — including roads and border areas because the Indian side is situated at a higher altitude, offering a clear vantage point. There are reports that the Himachal government is working towards opening the Kaurik and Rangrik areas in the Spiti district to tourists as well.

With these newly accessible passes and valleys, travellers have the perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in nature’s tranquility while embarking on thrilling adventures, making every journey here truly unforgettable.