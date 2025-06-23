DGCA cracks down on Air India over safety breaches, warns of license suspension

In an urgent response on Saturday, the DGCA ordered the removal of three senior officials overseeing operations and crew management: Choorah Singh, Divisional Vice President, Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC); Pinky Mittal, Chief Manager – DOPS, Crew Scheduling; Payal Arora, Crew Scheduling – Planning. The aviation authority noted that these individuals were directly responsible for operational planning and compliance, and their removal was deemed necessary to restore procedural integrity. The regulator highlighted failures in scheduling practices, regulatory compliance, and a lack of accountability as contributing factors to recent safety breaches. In an official statement, Air India confirmed the removal of the named officials and said it has begun overhauling internal oversight mechanisms. The airline added that its Chief Operations Officer will now take direct charge of the IOCC to ensure tighter compliance and improved safety governance. “Air India is fully cooperating with the DGCA and remains committed to the highest safety standards,” the statement read.

The national carrier, which has already been under scrutiny in recent months for service inconsistencies and operational delays, now finds itself at the centre of a high-stakes regulatory crisis. With its licence on the line, the airline will need to demonstrate swift and credible reform to retain its operational standing.