FASTag annual pass: NHAI’s INR 3,000 annual pass will be available from August 15

The ministry of Road Transport and Highways have introduced a new FASTag initiative for the private vehicle owners, which will have 200 toll-free trips or one year of usage — whichever comes first. This initiative will help the country to have more hassle–free transportation across the highways. The scheme will be implemented from August 15, 2025.

What is a FASTag annual Pass?

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a post on X, announced a new scheme allowing private vehicles unlimited access to all National Highways and Expressways for an annual fee of Rs. 3,000 — covering either unlimited travel or up to 200 toll-free trips per year.

With this exciting new initiative vehicle owners with an existing FASTag won’t need a new one, as the Annual Pass can be seamlessly linked to their current tag — provided it meets the eligibility criteria set by the NHAI. This new initiative can have an immense impact on the traffic flow and also inconsistent charges by the toll booths.

The FASTag Annual Pass is a toll pass where the vehicle owners can pay in advance for their tolls online, which is valid across NHAI–managed highways. It is mainly designed for the non-commercial vehicles like jeeps, vans and cars for the sole purpose of reducing the long-standing waits. The scheme benefits commuters by eliminating per–trip toll payments, offering significant savings for those who frequently travel long distances.

How to activate it?

These few easy steps can be availed to activate your FASTag from August 15, 2025.

1. Check FASTag status:

Ensure your FASTag is active, properly installed, and linked to an eligible Vehicle Registration Number (VRN).

2. Use official platforms only:

Apply exclusively through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app or the official NHAI website to avoid fraud.

3. Enter vehicle details:

Provide your Vehicle Registration Number and FASTag ID as required.

4. Pay the fee:

Make a one-time payment of Rs. 3,000 using secure online payment options.

5. Get confirmation:

After successful verification, your pass will be activated, and you'll receive an SMS confirmation on your registered mobile number

Travel more with these new initiatives and have a hassle–free experience all year round.