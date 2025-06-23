Why national parks in India shut during the monsoon

Every year, as the monsoon rolls in, travellers hoping to spot tigers in Ranthambore or elephants in Kaziranga are greeted with the same message: Park closed for the season. While that may sound like a dampener for wildlife lovers, there’s a reason why India’s national parks go off-limits during the rainy months—and it has everything to do with conservation, safety, and sustainability.

From Ranthambore to Kaziranga, here’s why your safari plans are on hold this season

Monsoon marks the start of the breeding season for many species across India’s wildlife sanctuaries. The burst of rain transforms the landscape—lush vegetation, water-filled trails, and hidden canopies create ideal conditions for nesting and nurturing the young. Parks like Jim Corbett, Bandhavgarh, and Tadoba turn into natural nurseries where animals seek refuge from human activity. Closing parks during this period allows wildlife to mate, breed, and raise their offspring without disturbance. Human interference—be it vehicle noise or camera flashes—can be stressful and potentially disruptive to this critical phase of the animal life cycle. In short, it’s about letting nature take its course, uninterrupted.