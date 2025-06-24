This Maharashtra resort is back with their monsoon treks this season

With monsoon rains pouring over the area, Oleander Farms in Karjat turns into an enchanting green oasis, providing the ideal getaway from urban life. A short drive from Mumbai, this 180–acre family–run farm resort beckons people to experience the magic of the season, amidst foggy mornings, whispering leaves and crisp mountain breeze.

Experience the monsoon wonder at Oleander Farms, Karjat

This monsoon, thrill seekers can cheer as Oleander Farms reinstates its ever–so–popular Monsoon Treks on Saturdays and Sundays. Take your pick of two scenic trails: the gentle One Tree Hill or the tougher Kondana Caves. Treks start early, with guests assembling at 6.45 am at Oleander Farms’ Coffee House, before property vehicles ferry them to the trekking base. A professional guide will take a two–hour trek into Karjat’s stunning trails, and it will end with a hearty post–trek breakfast at the farm.

At ₹2,000 (for one person), the package comprises the guided trek and breakfast. Oleander Farms expertly combines nature and comfort, with an unforgettable mix of adventure and tranquility.