Malaysia Airlines launches free domestic ‘Bonus Side Trip’ for international passengers

Travellers transiting through Kuala Lumpur on international journeys can choose to include a domestic round-trip flight to one of seven destinations: Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kuantan, Alor Setar, Kuala Terengganu or Kota Bharu. The only cost to passengers is the payment of applicable taxes, with the domestic fare itself waived entirely. For example, a traveller flying to London via Kuala Lumpur can extend their stay in Malaysia with a complimentary return flight to Langkawi’s scenic beaches.

The Bonus Side Trip will be issued as part of the original international ticket, simplifying travel planning. It sets itself apart from standard stopover programmes by integrating the domestic leg seamlessly into the overall journey, offering added value without the need to book separate internal flights.