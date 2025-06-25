Travel

Malaysia Airlines launches free domestic Bonus Side Trip for international passengers

The Bonus Side Trip programme is available for eligible international bookings via Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia Airlines is now offering international travellers a chance to explore more of Malaysia at no extra cost through its new Bonus Side Trip (BST) stopover programme. Aimed at encouraging tourism beyond Kuala Lumpur, this initiative allows passengers to add a domestic return flight to their itinerary—completely free of airfare.

Explore a Malay destination for free?

For those planning multi-city travel or long layovers, this offering provides exceptional value
Travellers transiting through Kuala Lumpur on international journeys can choose to include a domestic round-trip flight to one of seven destinations: Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kuantan, Alor Setar, Kuala Terengganu or Kota Bharu. The only cost to passengers is the payment of applicable taxes, with the domestic fare itself waived entirely. For example, a traveller flying to London via Kuala Lumpur can extend their stay in Malaysia with a complimentary return flight to Langkawi’s scenic beaches.

The Bonus Side Trip will be issued as part of the original international ticket, simplifying travel planning. It sets itself apart from standard stopover programmes by integrating the domestic leg seamlessly into the overall journey, offering added value without the need to book separate internal flights.

This programme represents an opportunity to see more of Malaysia with minimal effort and cost
Benefits of the The Bonus Side Trip

This new initiative is a key component of Malaysia Airlines’ support for ‘Visit Malaysia Year 2026’, a national tourism campaign aimed at promoting the country’s diverse landscapes and cultural offerings. From Penang’s vibrant heritage streets to Kuantan’s coastal serenity, each destination on the BST list offers a unique glimpse into Malaysian life.

In addition to the side trip, passengers will enjoy the airline’s signature Malaysian Hospitality—spacious seating, curated in-flight entertainment, and a variety of regional and international meals onboard.

Malaysia Airlines
The Bonus Side Trip

