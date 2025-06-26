Europe to launch a new Entry/Exit System in October

The EES is aimed at improving efficiency and enhancing security for travellers who are not citizens of EU member states or of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Switzerland. Designed for those entering the Schengen Area for short stays—up to 90 days within any 180-day period—the system will register each entry and exit, along with biometric data such as facial images and fingerprints.

The move is part of the EU’s broader digital transformation and is intended to address a range of concerns, from identity fraud to overstaying. By automatically recording the dates and locations of travel, the EES will also support authorities in identifying overstayers and enforcing migration policies more effectively. It will store information about entry refusals and monitor repeat entries by the same travellers, reducing reliance on manual checks and passport stamps.