This affordable yet luxurious resort in Mysuru is perfect for a family-friendly staycation

Mysuru — often celebrated as the ‘City of Palaces’ — is more than its regal façades and Dasara grandeur. It’s a place where history lingers in the air, where every corner hums with stories of kings and silk, yet today, it’s also quietly reinventing itself. Think: bubbling microbreweries, charming cafés tucked into colonial buildings and shoppers hunting for that perfect Mysore silk sari for a wedding, a festival or simply a weekend indulgence.
But what if, amidst all this old-meets-new charm, you stumbled upon a resort that offers the luxury of pause? A place that feels like a secret — new, yet welcoming; affordable, yet indulgent. Enter: Golden Landmark Resort, now managed by Club Mahindra. Tucked into a sprawling estate, this recently acquired property is designed to feel like a vacation home — but with all the trappings of a luxury resort.
As we drove through the grand entrance, a gurgling fountain and tranquil fish pond greeted us, the air already cooler under the canopy of trees where a pair of ducks waddled across the lawns as we cruised ahead. And then, the elegant driveway curved gently around a dedicated children’s play area to reveal the reception.
Gourmet dining in-house
Blending the grandeur of ancient design with sleek modernity, the resort’s architecture set the tone for what felt like a seamless bridge between the past and present. We were welcomed with a traditional tilak and a refreshing drink — small gestures that grounded us in Mysuru’s famed hospitality — before being escorted to Spice, the in-house restaurant.
Over a swift but satisfying lunch, we learned the story behind Club Mahindra’s newest property and the thoughtful upgrades underway to elevate it into a premium family escape. Spread across 7.5 acres, the Golden Landmark Resort — now renovated — features 66 elegantly designed rooms.
Post-lunch, we explored the neighbouring Cheers Bar, a sophisticated, old-world lounge that could’ve been lifted from a British polo club — wood-panelled walls, plush leather seating and a quiet air of elegance. It’s the kind of place where one imagines settling in with a single malt and a casual round of pool. The bar is the latest addition to the property and its is nestled right beside an upcoming souvenir shop.
Entertainment options
Soon, it was time to head to our rooms. With options of well-appointed studios and one-bedroom villas, each space came kitted with modern essentials — TV, AC, Wi-Fi — and offered serene views of landscaped gardens or the property’s central lake from private balconies. Inside, the rooms felt modern and comfortable, featuring a mini-snack bar, a cushy lounge-worthy couch, a petite dining table and even a coffee table outside for those morning cuppas or sunset musings overlooking the gardens.
After a brief rest, curiosity led us out for a walk across the sprawling estate. Bougainvillaea-lined pathways meandered through the property guiding us past sports courts, banquet lawns and halls, a sparkling pool glinting in the afternoon sun and tranquil gazebos by the lake where the ducks now swam in peace. It was here that we paused for high tea — warm sips, soft breeze and birdsong for company. As evening descended, we returned to the reception area where the delicate notes of a live piano performance created an air of old-world charm. At Golden Landmark, no two days are the same — there’s always something unfolding, from play dates to engaging lists of curated activities for the guests. That night, we wound down by the pool under a blanket of stars, quietly stargazing.
Lazy mornings
That night, the resort’s culinary team encouraged us to opt for in-room dining — perfect for a lazy Netflix evening. We took their advice and soon found ourselves digging into crisp fries, a classic Margherita pizza and a warm, gooey brownie that hit all the right notes. It was indulgence made easy, and sleep came sweet and deep.
The next morning, refreshed and ready, we headed toward the breakfast buffet — only to be distracted by a pair of bicycles parked beneath a tree, just beside the staircase leading to the lobby. On a whim, we hopped on. With lush gardens on either side and wide, winding driveways, the property transformed into the perfect morning workout zone we hadn’t planned for. By the time we reached the restaurant, the spread — complete with Mysore Masala Dosés — felt like a well-earned reward.
Spa session
The day remained cool and breezy, with clouds casting soft shadows over the resort. We spent hours in the pool, framed by trees showering white Frangipani blossoms and a gentle waterfall cascading from beneath the spa rooms. After a day full of activity, the only fitting end was at the spa: a deeply restorative full-body Thai massage, a glow-giving facial and a calming sauna session. That evening melted into a peaceful blur as serenity took over and we simply rested.
On our final day, we gave in to touristy whims — shopping for Mysuru silk saris, stopping by nearby attractions and soaking in the city’s charm. Every detail, from transport to local recommendations, was effortlessly arranged by the resort’s ever-helpful travel concierge desk.
₹5,000 onwards. At KRS Road, Mysuru. The resort is 138 kms away via road. Nearest railhead: Mysuru. Nearest airport: Bengaluru.