This affordable yet luxurious resort in Mysuru is perfect for a family-friendly staycation

Gourmet dining in-house

Blending the grandeur of ancient design with sleek modernity, the resort’s architecture set the tone for what felt like a seamless bridge between the past and present. We were welcomed with a traditional tilak and a refreshing drink — small gestures that grounded us in Mysuru’s famed hospitality — before being escorted to Spice, the in-house restaurant.

Over a swift but satisfying lunch, we learned the story behind Club Mahindra’s newest property and the thoughtful upgrades underway to elevate it into a premium family escape. Spread across 7.5 acres, the Golden Landmark Resort — now renovated — features 66 elegantly designed rooms.

Post-lunch, we explored the neighbouring Cheers Bar, a sophisticated, old-world lounge that could’ve been lifted from a British polo club — wood-panelled walls, plush leather seating and a quiet air of elegance. It’s the kind of place where one imagines settling in with a single malt and a casual round of pool. The bar is the latest addition to the property and its is nestled right beside an upcoming souvenir shop.