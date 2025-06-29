Yas Waterworld unveils major expansion with 20+ new rides opening July 1

From record-breakers to junior favourites, the new line-up includes:

Al Falaj Race – The region’s first duelling tube raft ride, where guests race side-by-side through sharp turns and high-speed drops.

Bahamut’s Rage – A thrilling log flume ride designed to leave riders soaked and stoked.

Al Sahel Junior – A zero-gravity boomerango tailored for kids, offering vertical thrills in a child-friendly format.

Dawwama Junior – A pint-sized tornado slide echoing the park’s original blockbuster.

Mataha Madness and Sadaf Swirl – Twisting, swirling water slides for the adrenaline junkie in everyone.

Younger visitors can explore Bandit’s Playground, a splash zone brimming with interactive water elements and mini adventures nestled in the new Bandit’s Village area. The expansion brings Yas Waterworld’s total offering to 60+ attractions, cementing its status as one of the region’s most diverse water-based entertainment hubs.

Families can look forward to rides like Al Mafras, a gently twisting slide for kids, and the Red Dunes slide for a more turbo-charged thrill. Foodies aren’t left behind—upgraded dining experiences are dotted across the park, offering quick bites and family meals to keep energy levels high.

According to Miral, the expansion is expected to significantly elevate Abu Dhabi’s tourism profile, with Yas Island already housing hits like Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World.

With its latest offerings, Yas Waterworld is set to become a bucket-list destination for both locals and international visitors. Tickets are available via the official Yas Waterworld Yas Island website, with early-bird deals and grand opening packages now live.