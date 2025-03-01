This Himalayan destination offers old charm paired with modern luxury

Following a late morning flight from Bengaluru, we reached Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun around lunch time. Kinwani House is situated around 23 kms from the airport, in Narendra Nagar. Our ride to the property was scenic and surreal and the atmosphere we were surrounded by had an aura of spirituality, which was worth experiencing. After about 45 minutes, we reached the property and following a seamless check-in process, we were escorted to our room — Rajkumar Suite — which boasted a luxurious king-size bed with a dressing room, an attached drawing room and a private balcony which offered stunning valley vistas. The suite had a true royal charm that would certainly make you feel as a rajkumar. Following a tiresome journey, the comfy bed was calling out to us for some much-needed rest but when the gods call, you listen. Quite literally, because we were approaching sunset and being in Rishikesh, one can’t miss the Ganga aarti. We quickly freshened up, had some much needed coffee and snacks and headed to Triveni Ghat. Being the most popular and the largest aarti in Rishikesh, it draws large crowds every evening. The aarti usually begins at around 6 pm, so if you are planning to attend one, make sure you reach by at least 5.30 pm, to get the best view and experience. We reached Triveni Ghat by 5.15 pm and were already surprised to see a large crowd gathering there. Now, you could choose to sit away from the aarti area or you could pay an amount and be seated at the front row; while also participating in the aarti. We chose to go with the latter and it was definitely worth it.